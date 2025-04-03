The age of the connectivity platform: Why networks need to do more in 2025

Riaan van Staden, Senior Network Engineer at Duxbury Networking. (Image: Duxbury Networking)

In today’s fast-changing digital environment, connectivity is no longer just about keeping devices online. Think of it as a way to enable people, operations and innovation in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago. For South African organisations – whether they’re large businesses, schools, hospitals or municipalities – this shift calls for a reimagining of what a network is, and what it should do.

At Duxbury, we have seen how this shift is gaining momentum locally. Businesses and public-sector organisations are under pressure to accelerate digital transformation, improve efficiency and deliver better user experiences. Plus, this must happen while they deal with bandwidth demands, growing security threats and limited IT resources. In this context, networking has moved far beyond cabling and configuration. Today, it has become a platform that underpins business success.

From infrastructure to intelligent experience

The traditional network was once a collection of routers, switches and access points. It has now gone far beyond that. The modern enterprise needs more than hardware. Think of it as a connectivity platform. This means an intelligent, cloud-driven, AI-supported environment that not only delivers connectivity, but also insights, automation, security and adaptability.

Extreme Networks, one of the vendors Duxbury works with closely, calls this the “new networking and security experience”. At its core is the idea that networks should be easier to manage, faster to scale and more secure by design. This is especially relevant in South Africa, where skills shortages are a real challenge. A connectivity platform automates what once required a team of experts – making it accessible even to lean IT teams.

Security built into the network

With cyber threats increasing in both frequency and sophistication, it is no longer sustainable to treat security as a bolt-on. It must be embedded into the network itself. This is where modern platforms shine by integrating zero-trust security frameworks, micro-segmentation and real-time threat detection directly into the fabric of the network.

Think of a school deploying connected learning tools, or a hospital using remote diagnostics. If the network is not secure, every new endpoint becomes a vulnerability. Platforms that unify networking and security ensure data privacy, regulatory compliance and peace of mind.

Local resilience, global relevance

South Africa has its own unique connectivity challenges. These can range from unreliable power and legacy infrastructure to rural access gaps. Yet our need for high-performance networks is no less urgent than in London or New York. Whether it is enabling remote work in a logistics firm or digitising public services in local government, we need platforms that adapt to our realities.

This is where cloud-managed networking becomes a game-changer. With visibility across sites, automated updates and AI-driven analytics, organisations can maintain performance and reliability even in the face of limited resources. The ability to troubleshoot or optimise remotely also reduces operational costs – another crucial factor for South African businesses navigating economic headwinds.

A future built on platforms

The network is no longer a passive utility. It is now a strategic enabler. It shapes how organisations deliver services, innovate faster and stay resilient in a digital-first world. South African companies that embrace connectivity platforms are better positioned to scale, secure their environments and unlock the full potential of their digital strategies.

At Duxbury, we see this every day in our engagements across sectors. From smart campuses to agile retailers and digitally enabled municipalities, the organisations that are winning are those that treat the network not as an afterthought, but as a foundation.

We are in an era where networks are expected to do more. Thanks to connectivity platforms, they can. As we head deeper into 2025, I believe the organisations that embrace this evolution will lead the way in creating more connected, secure and intelligent South African experiences.