The AI decision that will define your next five years

When intelligence is layered onto a broken foundation, the foundation wins every time.

There are executive decisions being made across South African businesses right now. Most organisations don't realise they're making it, but it will determine whether their AI investments have transformational value or become the next generation of expensive, underutilised technology.

The key question is whether you are building AI by design or simply layering it on top of existing systems.

The AI-on-top trap

AI-on-top is the dominant approach. It is easy to understand why.

Organisations face significant pressure from boards, shareholders and markets to demonstrate AI momentum. The path of least resistance is to layer AI tools onto existing systems and workflows. Deploy a chatbot here. Add a summarisation model there. Run a pilot on an automated approval process.

The results can look impressive in a demonstration, but when these initiatives meet the real world, they stall.

“Most organisations fail to implement artificial intelligence because they overlook essential foundational groundwork,” says Botha van der Vyver, CEO of JustSolve.

This is not speculation. According to IDC, 88% of AI proofs of concept never reach production. Only four out of every 33 AI projects make it beyond the pilot stage. Deloitte's research confirms the pattern; less than a quarter of AI initiatives move into ongoing production, and fewer than 60% of workers with access to AI tools use them in their daily workflow.

MIT's The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025 found that 95% of businesses are seeing zero return on their investments or no measurable impact on profits.

When intelligence is layered onto a broken foundation, the foundation wins every time.

What AI-by-design changes

AI-by-design is an architectural and strategic commitment. It requires addressing the foundations, data quality, process redesign, governance and ownership accountability before deployment, rather than reacting to issues after production.

A Boston Consulting Group study of 1 500 companies found that only 5% have AI genuinely integrated across core business functions. These organisations report measurable revenue and profitability gains. The remaining 60% are still experimenting. The divide isn't access to technology. It's the decision they made about how to integrate it.

The organisations succeeding with AI aren't running the most pilots. They're the ones that started with the right foundations.

The five-year divergence

The gap between organisations adopting AI-by-design and those relying on AI-on-top will widen significantly over the next five years.

Organisations investing in robust AI foundations, clean data architectures, redesigned processes and governed agentic systems are developing capabilities that improve over time. Their models become more accurate, workflows more efficient and competitive advantage stronger.

Organisations adding AI to fragmented systems accumulate technical debt. Each pilot that does not reach production, failed initiative or governance gap increases operational challenges that become more difficult to resolve over time.

The organisations succeeding with AI are not the ones running the most experiments. They are the ones who started with the right foundations.

Gartner's research shows that 45% of organisations with high AI maturity keep their AI projects operational for at least three years. AI maturity is a strategic and organisational metric, not merely a technological one.

Organisations that make the right architectural decisions now, even if it requires more time and discipline, will gain compounding advantages as AI capabilities advance. Those who delay will likely need to rebuild from the ground up to catch up.

A structured path forward

Most organisations fail to implement AI not because of technological limitations, but because they overlook essential foundational groundwork.

JustSolve, an intelligent transformation service provider in South Africa, partners with enterprises committed to transitioning from AI experimentation to AI native execution. Assessing digital and AI readiness is a critical initial step in realising tangible business value from AI.

Start with JustSolve’s Digital & AI Maturity Assessment, and build from a foundation that AI can actually scale on.