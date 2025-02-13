The AI-driven warehouse of the future

Walter Groenewald, META Pre-Sales Leader, Honeywell. (Image: Supplied)

Two major trends are reshaping warehousing: digitisation and automation. These trends, which are transforming industries worldwide, are streamlining operations and improving efficiency in distribution centres.

Walter Groenewald, META Pre-Sales Leader for Honeywell, explains: “The automation journey in warehousing begins with digitising paper-based processes, then progressing to semi-automated systems, robotics and advanced conveyor systems. Full automation means end-to-end operations – from receiving inventory to picking, packing and shipping – without human intervention.”

However, automation also brings a reskilling challenge. As technology advances, staff must be trained to supervise and manage these systems.

E-commerce and supply chain transformation

The rapid growth of e-commerce has transformed warehousing, though South Africa lags in global trends. “Retailers must adapt to changing consumer behaviour and the increasing demand for online shopping,” says Groenewald.

Automation is often associated with last-mile delivery, but Groenewald stresses the importance of optimising the entire supply chain. “Shorter delivery timeframes depend on improved accuracy and visibility throughout the supply chain.”

Digitisation enables real-time tracking of inventory, ensuring accurate orders, faster deliveries and better customer insights. A prime local example is Checkers Sixty60, which leverages digital tracking to enhance customer service.

Challenges in warehouse automation

While full automation is the goal for many distribution centres, high costs and long ROI cycles make it difficult to justify. Additionally, some tasks, such as fine picking, remain beyond automation’s reach.

“Businesses must also consider the human element,” Groenewald adds. “If automation replaces certain roles, companies need to reskill workers for other tasks, creating opportunities for career advancement.”

The role of handheld devices

Handheld computers are revolutionising warehouse operations by digitising manual tasks like inventory tracking. These devices streamline processes by integrating with warehouse management systems, reducing workload and optimising picking paths.

Selecting the right device is crucial. “Factors such as environment, product type and worker ergonomics must be considered,” says Groenewald. “Ruggedness is key in industrial settings, and technology must add real value rather than being implemented for its own sake.”

For high-volume operations handling as many as 700 picks per minute, every second counts. “Advanced scan engines improve efficiency by reducing re-scans, tolerating high motion and working in low-light conditions,” he notes. Modern scanners can even read bar codes from a moving forklift, enhancing worker safety and efficiency.

The importance of AutoID technology

AutoID technology plays a critical role in compliance, particularly in food and pharmaceutical industries where track-and-trace capabilities are essential. In the event of a product recall, businesses must pinpoint distribution points quickly.

Additionally, AutoID helps verify product authenticity, reducing counterfeit risks and ensuring quality control.

Connected warehouses: The backbone of automation

To function effectively, AutoID technology must integrate into a connected warehouse system that links scanners, bar code printers, computers and storage via Bluetooth or WiFi. Continuous connectivity ensures seamless warehouse operations.

Beyond warehouses, AutoID technology is used in diverse sectors, from tracking trees in orchards to managing pharmaceuticals in pharmacies.

AI’s expanding role in warehousing

Groenewald believes artificial intelligence (AI) will play a growing role in warehouse automation. “AI can detect variability, predict outcomes and manage large data volumes more effectively,” he says.

Machine vision is one of the most exciting developments. “Beyond reading bar codes, AI-powered cameras will soon identify items even if the bar code isn’t visible. These systems will detect damaged goods and assess size, weight and packaging,” Groenewald explains. “Within five years, we’ll see greater adoption of these technologies, pushing us further towards fully automated warehousing.”

As warehousing continues to evolve, businesses that embrace AI, automation and digitisation will lead the way in efficiency, accuracy and customer satisfaction.