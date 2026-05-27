The AI-era triad: How Appgate, Illumio, FireMon defend the enterprise against AI-driven cyber risks

Cyber security experts are urging companies to abandon siloed security tools. (Image source: 123RF)

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has fundamentally altered the cyber security landscape. Cyber criminals are now leveraging generative AI to automate target discovery, create highly convincing phishing campaigns and deploy polymorphic malware that mutates to evade detection. To counter these high-speed, AI-driven threats, enterprises must move beyond legacy security frameworks.

Industry experts are now urging organisations to deploy an integrated, three-tiered zero trust architecture combining Appgate, Illumio and FireMon. Furthermore, as corporate networks dissolve into hybrid, multicloud environments, traditional perimeter security is no longer sufficient. Sophisticated cyber threats routinely bypass standard firewalls, moving laterally within networks to access sensitive data. To combat this vulnerability, cyber security experts are urging organisations to abandon siloed security tools.

"AI has accelerated the velocity of cyber attacks to machine speed; defending against an AI-driven adversary requires an automated, deeply integrated architecture. The combination of Appgate, Illumio and FireMon delivers the exact speed, granular control and invisibility needed to survive in the AI era," says Sean Glansbeek, CEO of Private Protocol.

This powerful triad creates an automated, self-defending ecosystem. It provides the speed, visibility and control necessary to neutralise advanced AI risks.

Neutralising the AI threat landscape

AI allows attackers to operate with unprecedented speed and adaptability. The combination of Appgate, Illumio and FireMon systematically dismantles the advantages of AI-driven attacks across three critical stages:

Stopping AI-powered infiltration (Appgate): AI tools can rapidly scan public networks to find open VPN ports and software vulnerabilities. Appgate’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) counters this by cloaking enterprise infrastructure. If an AI scanner cannot see a network, it cannot attack it. Furthermore, if AI-generated phishing steals a user's credentials, Appgate’s dynamic identity verification detects contextual anomalies (such as impossible travel or unusual device posture) and automatically denies access.

AI tools can rapidly scan public networks to find open VPN ports and software vulnerabilities. Appgate’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) counters this by cloaking enterprise infrastructure. If an AI scanner cannot see a network, it cannot attack it. Furthermore, if AI-generated phishing steals a user's credentials, Appgate’s dynamic identity verification detects contextual anomalies (such as impossible travel or unusual device posture) and automatically denies access. Containing autonomous malware (Illumio): Modern AI malware can navigate a compromised network autonomously, searching for sensitive data stores within minutes. Illumio’s micro-segmentation stops this lateral movement instantly. By ring-fencing high-value assets and enforcing strict east-west traffic controls, Illumio traps autonomous threats in an isolated segment, preventing a minor breach from becoming a catastrophic data extortion event.

Modern AI malware can navigate a compromised network autonomously, searching for sensitive data stores within minutes. Illumio’s micro-segmentation stops this lateral movement instantly. By ring-fencing high-value assets and enforcing strict east-west traffic controls, Illumio traps autonomous threats in an isolated segment, preventing a minor breach from becoming a catastrophic data extortion event. Outpacing AI speed with automation (FireMon): Human security teams cannot manually update security policies fast enough to keep pace with automated AI attacks. FireMon solves this by providing real-time policy orchestration and automated change management. It continuously analyses firewall rules, eliminates security gaps and ensures that the defensive configurations for both Appgate and Illumio remain optimised and compliant without requiring slow, manual intervention.

Solution integration

Appgate and Illumio integrate to provide a comprehensive, end-to-end zero trust security solution that covers both user access and workload segmentation, effectively securing both the perimeter and the interior of a network.

The Illumio and Firemon integration bridges the gap between traditional network firewall architectures and host-based micro-segmentation to deliver a unified zero trust control plane across hybrid environments.

A unified blueprint for modern defence

When deployed individually, these tools leave visibility gaps. When combined, they create an automated, self-defending ecosystem. This powerful combination reduces the corporate attack surface to the absolute minimum.

“Businesses must adopt an integrated, three-tiered defence strategy combining the specialised capabilities. Appgate verifies who gets into the network, Illumio restricts what they can touch once inside, and FireMon ensures the entire infrastructure remains compliant and optimised,” says Glansbeek.

ITWeb Security Summit – Please visit Private Protocol at booth one, where Appgate, Illumio and Firemon will be present to discuss their value in this 'triad of trust' approach.