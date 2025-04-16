The application of business process hyper automation

A BPHA journey begins by identifying sources of waste within a process landscape. (Image: Ovations)

1. Introduction

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative technology is well documented, with projections of future AI-based technology investments reaching eye-watering values of USD 4.4 trillion. As such, the broad implementation and use of AI (including generative AI and machine learning) seems almost inevitable.

In recent years, organisations have successfully used business process hyper automation (BPHA) – comprising lean methodologies, Six Sigma and business process re-engineering. Today, these principles are being applied to a plethora of new technologies, enabling significant productivity gains.

So how does BPHA fit into an AI-driven world? That’s what we’ll unpack in this short OpEd.

2. The application of BPHA

Traditionally, BPHA was generally applied in the following manner:

Typically, a BPHA journey begins by identifying sources of waste within a process landscape. Ideally, this is conducted by the team responsible for the process, supported by lean experts who identify potential solutions for implementation. Implementation is carried out using a standard business process re-engineering framework, helping ensure success. Once implemented, a Six Sigma-based process output control mechanism is introduced to measure process variance.

Variances related to process inputs are fed back into the system to adjust the respective inputs until a satisfactory process output level is achieved. If variances remain outside allowable parameters, a new phase of waste identification and process change may be initiated. This feedback loop continues until a stable Six Sigma level of process output quality is achieved.

3. The application of BPHA in an AI-driven landscape

Given the high level of complexity and change introduced through AI implementation, BPHA can be applied in the following manner:

According to ChatGPT, AI can identify process waste (as per lean definition) through the following technologies:

Computer vision (CV): Detects excessive movement of workers (motion waste) or bottlenecks (waiting).

Detects excessive movement of workers (motion waste) or bottlenecks (waiting). IOT and sensors: Track machine downtime (waiting), inefficient routing (transportation) or inventory levels.

Track machine downtime (waiting), inefficient routing (transportation) or inventory levels. Machine learning (ML): Predicts overproduction patterns and quality defects.

Predicts overproduction patterns and quality defects. Digital twin technology: Simulates process improvements and highlights inefficiencies.

Simulates process improvements and highlights inefficiencies. Process mining: Analyses production logs to find inefficiencies and delays.

In its recent white paper, Ovations highlighted how traditional BPR frameworks needed to be adapted for AI implementation. Considering this, we can assume a successful process implementation, which can be expected to be driven by AI. In the use cases that were reviewed as part of the previously mentioned white paper, the implemented AI processes were described as being complex and algorithm-based. In this case, the outcomes of the AI-process would need to be monitored closely using a Six Sigma-based process control framework, allowing for any variances in outcome to be identified in real-time. As per the traditional BPHA approach, a continuous feedback loop would need to be created, resulting in continuous improvement of the process until a Six Sigma level of process quality can be achieved.

4. Benefits of this approach

This approach mitigates several AI-related risks identified by global technology leaders:

Redesigning processes before implementing AI prevents automating poorly designed workflows.

Measuring and tracking ensures that AI is actually improving performance.

Furthermore, hyper automation offers a holistic approach that encourages addressing the problem space before leaping to solutions:

Align AI initiatives with broader business objectives.

Standardise AI tools across the organisation to maximise impact and support scaling from pilot to enterprise-wide deployment.

Consider cultural impacts, such as AI scepticism, and foster an innovation-friendly culture.

Phase AI investments based on return on investment, scaling up with proven benefits and insights.

Integrate AI into legacy systems using strategic APIs and middleware, allowing for a phased transition.

Ensure data quality and availability, as poor data can undermine even the best AI technologies.

5. Conclusion

The implementation of AI is a given for maintaining competitive advantage. Ovations recommends keeping in mind the lessons learned from decades of operational improvement. Don’t view AI as a magic bullet, but rather as a powerful addition to your existing toolkit – one that can elevate what you're already doing.

Six Sigma, lean and business process re-engineering provide excellent foundations for applying design thinking to AI implementation and offer a holistic approach to maximise your AI technology investment.

6. About the authors

Nicolas Field

Nicolas Field is the head of the Business Advisory Practice at Ovations Technologies. He holds a Degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from the TU-Hamburg-Harburg, Germany.

He has 10 years of experience in International Operations Management, working in a variety of industries, including electronics, engineering, clothing and food. He has been in consulting for 10 years specialising in areas such as strategy implementation, lean management, business operating model and process design, organisation design, management practices, organisational performance and capacity management. He is passionate about implementing the strategic goals of businesses through the re-engineering of operating models, organisational designs and processes.

Liz Allen

Liz Allen is the Head of Hyper automation at Ovations Technologies. She holds an Industrial Engineering degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

She has over 20 years’ experience in IT implementation and business process re-engineering, mostly in the financial services industry. In the past 10 years, Allen has focused on workflow, orchestration and integration in a variety of IT implementation projects as Designer and Solution Architect and provides advisory in the field of hyper automation to Ovations’ clients.

Ovations

Founded in 1999, Ovations Technologies is a South African leader in hyper automation, digital solutions and people enablement. With over 25 years of expertise, Ovations delivers innovative, integrated technology solutions and consulting services to major industries such as banking, insurance, public enterprise and telecommunications.

Guided by ethics, integrity and excellence, Ovations focuses on aligning technology, processes and people to drive sustainable business improvements.

The company’s core offerings include digital transformation, business process automation and paperless solutions. Its value-driven approach is reflected in its formula for success: “Excellence in Execution = Masterful Contribution & Commitment.”

With strategic partnerships, re-usable solution sets and continuous support, Ovations empowers organisations to achieve their goals and thrive in an evolving technological landscape.