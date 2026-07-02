The big differentiator: Do cellphone networks matter anymore?

Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect.

For most South Africans, connectivity isn’t just a technical service , it’s a lifeline. It’s the WhatsApp message confirming that money has arrived; the e-mail response that secures a job interview; the call home when a day doesn’t go as planned. When connectivity works, it fades into the background. When it doesn’t, everything stops.

For years, the mobile industry has competed loudly on network claims: widest coverage, fastest speeds, strongest signal. These things still matter. A poor network experience can undo trust in seconds.

But the question facing the industry now is whether network strength alone is still enough to differentiate in a market where infrastructure models are changing, network sharing and roaming are more common, and customers increasingly judge providers by the total experience around connectivity.

The answer is becoming clear. The future of mobile connectivity will be shaped by who owns the relationship with the customer instead of who owns the network.

This is especially important in South Africa, where connectivity has become essential yet remains one of the more unpredictable household costs. Data runs out when people need it most. Airtime disappears faster than expected. Customers often need to navigate bundles, expiry rules and product conditions that can make a basic service feel more complex.

This isn’t just about lower prices. It’s also about how those prices are created. Models that are digital-first and less dependent on legacy infrastructure can deliver value more consistently, rather than relying on short-term promotional cycles.

That’s where the debate needs to shift from signal strength to relationship strength. Three factors are becoming decisive: removing friction, creating consistent value and giving customers greater control.

Network quality remains the foundation, but customer experience is becoming the real differentiator. The next phase of competition is not only about access to connectivity. It’s about the confidence customers feel when using it.

Removing friction

In the past, switching or adding a mobile service often came with effort, paperwork, uncertainty, or a sense of being locked in. That model increasingly feels out of step with how people live today. Behaviour is shifting. Customers now expect to be able to try, activate, manage and change services easily. They want flexibility without penalty. Customers expect always-on digital experiences when they want them, and human interaction when they need it.

The future of mobile connectivity will be shaped by who owns the relationship with the customer instead of who owns the network.

Innovations such as eSIM matter because they completely change the customer experience. They allow people to activate services faster, layer connectivity around their existing lives and use mobile services with less disruption. The same applies to global eSIMs, broader device access and different payment options. The real innovation is the friction it removes.

Creating everyday value

Value is defined by everyday trade-offs. With a fixed amount to spend, every rand must work harder. Connectivity needs to justify its place − not only by reducing cost but by freeing up value for what matters, whether that’s travel, better food, or a small treat for the family. Can customers use the value they earn to stay connected, or does it simply add another cost to manage?

This is where the operating model behind a mobile provider becomes important. A leaner, digital-first model can support affordability in a more structural way than once-off discounts or gimmicks. Value should be built into the relationship. In ecosystem-led models, this is often delivered through integrated rewards, pricing benefits and tools that help customers actively manage their spend.

This is where long-term relevance is tested. Customers may respond to short-term offers, but they stay where value is consistent and predictable. The ambition should shift from a focus on volume market share to meaningful sustained usage built on simplicity, transparency and genuine everyday usefulness.

That distinction matters. High customer usage is a stronger signal of relevance than a headline number alone. It shows that people are not just signing up. They are relying on the service.

Giving customers control

Mobile services quickly become frustrating when customers feel they do not understand what they are paying for, what they are getting, or what happens when their bundle runs out. Fine print, penalty fees, connection charges and unclear terms may create short-term revenue opportunities, but they weaken trust over time.

Freedom, transparency and control are critical for the future of the category. Customers should be able to manage their usage easily and feel that their provider helps them stay connected instead of waiting for them to make a mistake.

This is where ecosystems become powerful. When connectivity is part of a broader trusted relationship, it can do more than provide airtime and data. It can connect into banking, advice, rewards, device access, payments and financial tools that customers already use. That creates a different kind of value proposition: one place, one relationship, multiple ways to help a customer.

This is not about suggesting that networks no longer matter. They do. Infrastructure remains foundational, and any provider that depends on network access has a responsibility to ensure the customer experience is reliable. When connectivity is woven into people’s daily lives, failure becomes more magnified.

But network ownership is no longer the primary measure of strength. In a more mature market, the bigger question is whether a provider can build a relationship strong enough to keep customers engaged, supported and in control.

The next phase of connectivity will favour providers that combine reliable network access with relationship strength: structural affordability, frictionless innovation, always-on value and transparency customers can trust.

Signal still matters, but it’s not enough. In a market where infrastructure is increasingly shared, the real question is no longer who has the strongest network but who has built the strongest relationship and trust.