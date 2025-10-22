The building blocks for business transformation

Technology continues to transform the modern workplace with major advancements in AI, cloud and IOT helping organisations to boost growth and performance, while reshaping the way we work and conduct business.

At the same time, socio-political and economic forces are redefining business priorities, and an influx of regulation, especially in areas such as security and sustainability, is fuelling a focus on compliance. Staying compliant isn’t just about ticking boxes, it is now an integral part of building resilient, future-ready organisations in the modern era.

Business leaders are now at a critical juncture and must address an increasingly diverse set of priorities – these include ensuring technologies are in place that drive growth, productivity and performance as well as ensuring that any transformation drives true business value.

Users. Employees. People

The first consideration should be people, as the success of any form of transformation will depend on employees adopting and incorporating technology into their daily working lives.

If systems aren’t intuitive, aligned to actual workflows and easy to use, adoption will suffer and implementation could fail. With AI and automation revolutionising business workflows, good technology decisions are those that promote digital synergy and seamlessly integrate into existing IT infrastructure to create a positive employee experience.

Experience essentials

It is easy to get carried away with the hype and excitement surrounding new technologies – and while expectations continue to grow, quality and reliability remain vitally important.

Today, quality means much more than just sleek design and the latest innovation. It's about delivering consistent outputs that support long-term business value. This includes investing in technology that will last, smarter workflows and a user experience that feels intuitive at every stage.

Reliability on the other hand, is about uninterrupted functionality. It’s the confidence businesses need to know that their technologies will work, with no delays or unexpected downtime and without placing additional strain on IT teams.

This is where AI is changing the game by taking the task of proactive improvement to a whole new level. For example, Canon is using machine learning to power predictive maintenance in print, minimising downtime and helping to avoid business disruption. This also alleviates pressure from IT teams by using real-time data and historic patterns to predict and prevent issues before they happen. This proactive approach is becoming the gold standard, not just for performance but also for experience.

Experience means consistently adding value across all levels and touch points – and many employees are ready. However, truly successful transformation must first be built on quality and reliability.

Fortifying security

External threats are also impacting how businesses evolve today. Cyber attacks are growing more sophisticated as threat actors continue to create more imaginative ways to gain access to company systems.

At the same time, hackers are getting smarter, adding AI-powered approaches to their arsenal and, in response, many organisations are responding by adopting AI-powered security products and solutions.

While AI is redefining the threat landscape, hackers are still finding tried and tested methods successful, such as exploiting weak spots to gain access to an organisation’s entire infrastructure. For example, printers without the relevant security measures in place can provide an entry point for hackers. In fact, recent research revealed 56% of organisations reported a print-related data breach in the past year.[1]

A lack of security not only puts sensitive data at risk, but can open organisations up to all kinds of reputational issues that come with a data breach, so it's essential that security remains front and centre of any business’s innovation story.

A better future

People increasingly expect more from businesses as the balance between work, social life and environmental impact continue to blur. Beyond delivering on their purpose and serving their customers and employees, businesses also need to do the ‘right thing’.

We have seen recent regulation, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (2023) and the EU Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence (2024), putting sharp focus on the ability to quantify progress on sustainability metrics. Quocirca confirmed that data-driven sustainability will be a print industry imperative, and while 78% agree it is important that their supplier monitors the environmental impact of their print environment, many cite lack of data as a key challenge in reducing environmental impact.[2]

Businesses that champion ESG while being able to back up their claims using data will win in the long run.

Unlocking true value

Success is not guaranteed when it comes to digital transformation. While there are more opportunities available to businesses, there are also more challenges to navigate.

Innovation needs a balanced approach, one that embraces the increasingly diverse set of priorities and considerations. Only a holistic approach to transformation can realise the true value that technology promises.

[1] Quocirca, Print Security Landscape 2025

[2] Quocirca Print Industry Trends 2025