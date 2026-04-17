The case for South African F&A BPO: What US multinationals don't want to miss

SoluGrowth takes a deeply client‑centric approach to its F&A BPO engagements. (Image source: 123RF)

Truth be told, over 10 years ago, I was a sceptic of the shared services model and later, the global business services (GBS) evolution, says Sean Burr, Associate Director: Head of GBS Finance & Accounting at SoluGrowth. That may sound contradictory given my current role in BPO finance leadership, but this view was shaped early in my career when I was firmly on the other side of the table, working as a controller within a traditional back‑office finance environment.

At the time, I was highly protective of my team's mandate. I preferred to keep full control of accounting and controllership activities, wary of the outsourcing horror stories shared by peers’ material errors, poor governance, broken controls. If I'm honest, part of that resistance was also cultural. Many of us who trained as accountants were conditioned to value control, precision and risk aversion more than anything else. Change, particularly large‑scale operational change, rarely sat comfortably.

What followed over the years reshaped my perspective. Through extensive work with US multinationals as a colleague, advisor and delivery leader and through multiple visits to the United States, I have seen first‑hand the tangible value that the right finance and accounting (F&A) BPO partnership can create. Beyond the commercial case, there is something in the DNA of South African F&A BPO professionals that genuinely resonates with US organisations, from cultural alignment and communication style to ownership mindset and service orientation. When done well, it drives deeper engagement, stronger trust, higher CSATs and, ultimately, sustainable value.

Why South Africa for F&A BPO?

1. US companies need more than cost savings – they need capability and reliability

For most US multinationals, the outsourcing conversation has matured well beyond cost. While commercial efficiency remains important, what ultimately determines success is capability, reliability and the ability to deliver consistently at scale. In this context, South Africa aligns well with US operating requirements. Time‑zone overlap enables real‑time collaboration. Business English is neutral, professional and clear. Just as importantly, South African finance professionals are accustomed to operating within structured, deadline‑driven corporate environments similar to those found in US multinationals.

When combined with deep finance capability and a strong service mindset, this results in higher delivery maturity than is often experienced in more traditional offshore locations, particularly as operational complexity increases. The global F&A BPO market is expected to grow from USD 72 billion in 2025 to USD 175 billion by 2035, reinforcing the increasing demand for scalable, capability‑led finance delivery models.

2. South Africa has quietly built a world‑class F&A talent pool

What is often underestimated is the depth and quality of South Africa's F&A talent pool. The country produces a high volume of technically strong accountants, supported by rigorous professional training standards and globally respected qualifications, with one university alone producing over 1 660 undergraduate accounting graduates per year. This depth is reinforced by the strength of South Africa's professional accounting bodies, particularly SAICA, consistently recognised as one of the most respected and rigorous accounting institutes globally.

South Africa is an accountant‑rich market, with professionals who bring a strong compliance mindset, familiarity with both IFRS and US GAAP environments, and a practical understanding of controls, governance and financial accountability. Many South African accountants gain global experience early in their careers; UK secondments and post‑articles contract roles are common, giving young finance professionals exposure to multinational environments, cross‑border reporting standards and diverse stakeholder groups.

Another aspect that often goes unnoticed is South Africa's access to the same modern finance technologies used globally. Major enterprise platforms such as SAP, Oracle and Blackline are commonplace, and local finance teams are increasingly skilled in workflow automation, RPA and AI‑enabled process improvement enabling US multinationals to leverage best practice digital finance methodology without the high overhead typically associated with onshore delivery.

3. Cultural alignment is South Africa's differentiator with US teams

Beyond skills and qualifications, cultural alignment plays a decisive role in the success of US‑facing operations, and this is where South Africa consistently differentiates itself. Communication styles are clear, professional and proactive. There is a strong customer‑service orientation, coupled with accountability and follow‑through. South African teams are comfortable engaging with senior stakeholders and operating as an extension of onshore finance teams, rather than as a detached offshore function. Shared business norms and an emphasis on relationship‑building make collaboration more natural across regions and time zones.

4. The strategic advantages US multinationals unlock through SA‑based BPO

Faster operational scaling

Scale operations rapidly without a linear increase in cost, supported by a deep and readily available talent pipeline.

Improved quality and consistency

Delivery maturity and technical rigour compare favourably to other offshore locations, particularly as complexity increases.

Lower attrition rates

South Africa's stable workforce drives continuity, institutional knowledge retention and long‑term operational stability.

Meaningful cost reduction

Finance outsourcing typically reduces operational costs by 30%-50%, depending on scope, automation maturity and service model design.

South Africa offers access to skilled teams across core finance processes, including record‑to‑report, order‑to‑cash and procure‑to‑pay enabling US organisations to build resilient, scalable finance operating models that support long‑term growth.

5. Lessons from leading US‑facing operations

SoluGrowth takes a deeply client‑centric approach to its F&A BPO engagements, particularly when supporting US multinationals, where expectations around quality, pace and accountability are understandably high. SoluGrowth has led complex F&A transitions involving large‑scale FTE onboarding and tight timelines. In several instances, its teams have been required to rapidly scale hiring, onboarding, training and reaching operational independence within as little as two months from the initial decision.

What consistently stands out in these engagements is the importance of partnership across regions and time zones. Meeting US stakeholders' expectations requires more than technical competence; it demands clear communication, agility and the ability to integrate seamlessly into broader global operating models. The key lesson for me has been successful BPO partnerships are built on listening first. Understanding a client's specific needs, constraints and expectations matters far more than approaching engagements with a preconceived "we know best" mindset.

6. My perspective from being a BPO buyer earlier in my career

Earlier in my controllership career, I was responsible for transitioning a significant portion of my team's scope into an F&A shared services model. This required navigating a complex change‑management effort integrating finance systems, processes and outputs into a GBS environment while still retaining full accountabilities for all legal, regulatory and statutory reporting requirements.

Unsurprisingly, I was resistant to the change. My concerns were not purely subjective. I was worried that work would be performed below acceptable standards, increasing the risk of errors, fines and regulatory exposure. Over time, however, I learned that adapting to new operating models was essential to scaling effectively as the organisation evolved. What proved critical was remaining focused on the strategic objective: building an F&A operating model that was scalable, reliable, resilient and cost‑effective. Achieving that outcome took time, discipline and close collaboration, but with sustained effort, the model matured and delivered the value it was designed to unlock.

Faster operational scaling without linear cost increases.

Improved quality and consistency of delivery.

Lower attrition and stronger institutional knowledge retention.

High cultural alignment with US teams and stakeholders.

30% to 50% reduction in operational finance costs.

Conclusion

The strategic choice for US multinationals

South Africa may not always compete purely on price against large offshore BPO destinations. However, when capability, cultural alignment, operational maturity and sustainable value are factored in, it stands out as one of the most strategically compelling choices for US multinationals seeking high‑quality F&A support.

In my experience, the providers that excel in this environment, including SoluGrowth, are those that combine strong technical foundations with a genuinely client‑centric operating model, built on listening, adaptability and partnership. These are the qualities that matter most in F&A delivery, and the ones that ultimately create long‑term value for US organisations.

So, the real question is this: what is your opportunity cost by not offshoring with a trusted South Africa‑based F&A BPO partner?