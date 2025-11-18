The channel advantage no competitor can copy

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies.

Every distributor talks about speed, scale and efficiency. Those matter, but they are not what set great channel businesses apart. The real advantage comes from people. It is built through relationships, trust and collaboration that make it possible to adapt when the market changes. Community is not a side project. It is the framework that holds everything else together.

The South African ICT channel has endured a lot: supply chain disruption, currency swings and rapid shifts in customer expectations. Yet through it all, one thing has remained true. The businesses that endure are built on trusted networks. Those relationships make adaptability possible when the market moves.

We often think of community as a social idea, but in business it’s deeply practical. It’s the network of trust that connects distributors, vendors and resellers. When that trust is strong, collaboration flows easily. When it weakens, progress stalls.

A 2024 Sage study found that 55% of IT resellers now prioritise strategic advice over product sales, and 73% believe small business customers will invest in digital agility within the next 18 months.(1) That shift from product to partnership is reshaping how value is created. The resellers growing fastest are those that see themselves as part of a wider ecosystem rather than isolated operators.

Community, in this sense, means staying close enough to know what partners are really dealing with. It means having the conversation when there isn’t a deal on the table. It’s about being the call a partner makes when something unexpected happens and answering it.

What’s surfaced again this year is that genuine loyalty can’t be bought or borrowed. It comes from consistency, reliability and shared experience over time. Competitors can copy products or pricing, but they can’t replicate the familiarity that grows when people have worked through challenges together. That kind of trust is what turns business relationships into partnerships that last.

Building community is a deliberate act. It takes time to nurture the kind of trust that survives market cycles. Smaller, more focused conversations often achieve more than broad, impersonal events. Success should be measured not only in sales but in responsiveness, reliability and the confidence partners have in you.

Research from Context’s ChannelWatch 2024 survey supports this. South African resellers highlighted their top needs from distributors as training, local enablement and multi-vendor support.(2) These are not transactional requests; they’re calls for stronger connection and shared capability. When partners feel equipped and heard, they stay engaged.

In southern Africa’s diverse channel landscape, this mindset matters. Many partners operate in developing or underserved areas where infrastructure can be unpredictable. Their resilience depends on collaboration. It depends on distributors who listen, vendors who adapt and resellers who translate technology into meaningful outcomes for customers. When that network functions well, everyone benefits.

Community also delivers measurable results. When partners trust each other, they plan with confidence, manage stock more effectively and open new opportunities. It’s not glamorous work, but it’s the foundation of predictable, repeatable growth.

As the year draws to a close, one lesson stands out. Products will evolve and platforms will change, but the human layer that holds everything together remains constant. For the year ahead, the goal is simple: build your community before you need it. When uncertainty arrives, it’s the strength of that community that determines who endures and who fades.

