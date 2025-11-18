The cloud edge advantage: Increase security, lower latency, improve performance and cost savings with Intelys

SNAP from Intelys makes cloud access simple.

The cloud has fundamentally reshaped how businesses deploy and scale their applications. Yet, the true power of cloud computing lies not just in access, but in how efficiently and securely you connect to it.

Direct cloud connectivity at the edge

Traditionally, connecting to cloud environments has relied on public internet links. While accessible, these paths often introduce higher latency, unpredictable performance and greater exposure to security risks.

Modern enterprises are now embracing direct cloud interconnects that provide private, high-performance connections to major providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, ensuring predictable latency, stronger security and consistent application experiences.

Local and global reach

In South Africa, carrier-neutral data centres such as Teraco have become gateways to this new edge economy, offering direct peering and cloud onramps within their ecosystems. Globally, platforms like Equinix Fabric extend this capability across multiple continents, helping businesses interconnect seamlessly between on-premises infrastructure, public cloud and regional offices.

SNAP makes cloud access simple

Intelys’ Secure Network Aggregation Point (SNAP) platform extends these benefits to businesses whether they’re operating inside Teraco or Equinix, or outside of those facilities entirely. With a single resilient connection to SNAP, customers gain:

Pay-per-use access to major cloud providers.

Reduced latency and improved application performance.

Significant cloud egress data cost savings.

Instant turn-up to multiple cloud providers using Intelys' pre-integrated direct connects.

Unified, secure connectivity across hybrid and multicloud environments.

SNAP acts as an intelligent and secure bridge between cloud and on-premises infrastructure, simplifying how organisations reach cloud services while maintaining control, visibility and security.

“We’ve built SNAP to make cloud connectivity accessible, predictable and cost-effective,” says Alistair Scott, Managing Director at Intelys. “Whether a customer is in a major data centre or connecting remotely, we can deliver the same level of performance and control, all through a flexible, pay-as-you-grow model.”

The outcome

By leveraging SNAP, businesses unlock the ability to:

Connect directly to local and global cloud providers through local exchange points.

Achieve consistent performance without the unpredictability of public internet routes.

Scale connections on demand and only pay for what they use.

As South African enterprises continue to expand their digital ecosystems, Intelys' SNAP provides the secure, performance-driven foundation they need to connect confidently to the cloud edge.