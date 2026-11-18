Troye technical director Kurt Goodall. (Image: AI-enhanced)

E-mail has become one of the most important records a business holds, yet organisations often have little control over what happens to those communications once they disappear from an employee's active mailbox. A customer agreement, supplier commitment or critical business decision may still exist somewhere in the organisation's data, but if it cannot be found quickly when needed, its value is questionable.

For businesses running Microsoft 365, the convenience of cloud-based e-mail has not removed the responsibility to manage that data properly. As e-mail volumes grow and employees move between roles, mailboxes reach their limits and older communications become harder to locate, the question is no longer simply how much e-mail a business can store, but how reliably it can retrieve the information it needs.

According to Troye technical director Kurt Goodall, e-mail archiving is becoming a business necessity rather than an IT housekeeping exercise. “An e-mail exchange can contain evidence of a customer agreement, a supplier commitment, an internal decision or a transaction that must be explained months or years later. If that information is difficult to retrieve when it matters, the consequences extend beyond inconvenience to lost productivity, delayed decisions and potential legal exposure.”

The challenge is particularly relevant to small and medium-sized businesses, where IT teams often have limited resources to manage growing data volumes while keeping systems available and secure.

Traditional approaches, including maintaining local e-mail archive files such as PSTs, can create additional management overhead. Scattered archives also make it harder to maintain centralised oversight of historical communications. Cloud-based e-mail archiving offers a different approach, allowing organisations to preserve and search historical correspondence without having to maintain dedicated on-premises archiving infrastructure.

The business case is straightforward: important communications should remain accessible without placing unnecessary pressure on everyday e-mail systems or creating additional administrative work.

He says retention is only half the equation. “Keeping e-mail data is important, but retention alone does not solve the problem. Businesses also need to find the right communication quickly, control who can access it and retrieve it when operational or legal requirements demand it.”

South African businesses face growing pressure to demonstrate that personal information is being managed responsibly. The Information Regulator’s 2024/25 Annual Report recorded 1 355 complaints under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), up from 1 044 in 2023/24 – an increase of almost 30%.

While these figures do not relate specifically to e-mail archiving, they highlight the growing importance of effective information governance and accountability. For businesses, maintaining secure, searchable e-mail records can help support investigations, audits and responses to information requests, provided retention policies are aligned with POPIA’s requirements.

“For businesses, the lesson is that data management requires more than simply adding storage capacity. Information must be organised, governed and accessible in a way that supports the organisation's operational and regulatory obligations,” he adds.

E-mail archiving can contribute to this by providing searchable historical records, supporting eDiscovery and helping businesses manage mailbox storage more effectively. However, the technology must form part of a wider records-retention and governance strategy; implementing an archive does not, by itself, guarantee compliance.

Taking control of e-mail data

Redstor's CyberSentriq Email Archiving addresses these challenges through a secure, cloud-based solution designed to simplify the storage, management and retrieval of business e-mail data.

Compatible with Microsoft 365 and Office 365, the solution provides automated e-mail archiving, high-speed search and retrieval, and centralised management through a single console. It is designed to scale with business requirements while removing the need for dedicated on-premises archiving hardware and associated maintenance.

Key capabilities include:

Automated archiving: Preserve e-mail data through cloud-based archiving and automatic backups.

Faster retrieval: Search and retrieve historical e-mails to support day-to-day operations, audits and legal requests.

Compliance support: Use secure archiving, eDiscovery and legal-hold capabilities to help manage regulatory and legal requirements.

Reduced mailbox pressure: Move historical e-mail management beyond the limitations of conventional mailboxes and reduce the burden on mail servers.

Centralised administration: Manage archived data through a central console, with role-based access controls.

Flexible scalability: Accommodate changing user numbers and storage requirements through a pay-per-active-user licensing model.

Business continuity: Maintain access to archived e-mails during outages or other disruptions through the solution's business continuity mode.

The platform also supports mobile access, mail-client integration, single sign-on and tools for importing existing PST and Exchange data. This is particularly relevant for organisations looking to consolidate legacy e-mail archives rather than carry fragmented historical records into the future.

An investment in operational resilience

E-mail archiving is often considered only when a mailbox fills up, an audit approaches or a legal request arrives. By that stage, businesses may already be dealing with fragmented records, unnecessary administration or uncertainty about whether historical correspondence can be recovered quickly.

Goodall says a more effective approach is to establish an archiving strategy before those pressures arise. “This means considering retention requirements, access controls, search capabilities, legacy data and the procedures needed to retrieve information when it matters.”

For managed service providers (MSPs), cloud-based archiving also offers an opportunity to deliver a scalable service across multiple customer environments. CyberSentriq's MSP-focused design and flexible licensing model are intended to support this approach without introducing the complexity of maintaining separate on-premises archiving infrastructure.

“Ultimately, e-mail archiving is about making sure business information remains useful long after it leaves an employee's active inbox. As data volumes increase and expectations around governance and accountability grow, organisations need to consider not only where their e-mails are stored, but whether they can find, protect and produce those records when required,” he concludes.

Redstor's CyberSentriq Email Archiving gives businesses a cloud-based way to take control of their email data, reduce administrative overhead and improve access to the communications on which their operations depend.