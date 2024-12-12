The cost of silence: Illegal connections – drain on municipal resources

The future of smart intelligent metering is here. (Image: Supplied)

In a sobering revelation to News24, Professor V Padayachee laid bare a staggering truth: Eskom is bleeding over R30 billion every year, its revenue gutted by illegal connections, bridged meters and ghost voucher usage. The ripple effects of this loss are devastating – crippling municipal finances, inflating debt to Eskom and eroding service delivery to the very communities that rely on it most. For many South Africans, this crisis is not just a statistic; it’s a daily reality marked by power outages, strained resources and the looming threat of grid collapse.

The urgency to address this crisis reached new heights during the Token Identifier (TID) rollover programme, a nationwide campaign to secure prepaid electricity systems. Initially set to expire in November 2024, the programme was extended to December 13, as officials scrambled to register non-compliant households under the threat of disconnection. For many, the fear of darkness became a catalyst for change, revealing a shadow economy of non-billing users who had long exploited the cracks in the system.

Yet, as critical as this programme is, it barely scratches the surface. Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm Group, believes the answer lies not only in enforcement, but in innovation. “Advanced technology gives us the tools to curb theft, protect revenue and uplift communities by ensuring equitable service delivery,” Moodley said. At the heart of this vision is National Treasury’s RT29 transversal contract for the roll-out of smart metering in municipalities across South Africa – a modern, data-driven solution to our energy matters.

Macrocomm, a pioneering force in IOT solutions, is leading this transformative initiative. Working together with municipalities, the company is systematically replacing outdated meters with state-of-the-art smart systems. These innovate smart solutions deliver real-time usage data that enables municipalities to detect tampering, monitor excessive consumption patterns and restore accountability where discrepancies are discovered.

In municipalities where this smart solution has been deployed by Macrocomm, the significant benefits have been realised. In a smaller municipality previously worked on by Macrocomm, the impact of this technology is already profound. Here, an estimated 35% of 17 089 households were discovered to be non-vending – homes effectively stealing electricity. During the smart meter roll-out, 80% of these households, or 4 796 homes, were identified and regularised. With an average electricity spend of R500 per household per month, the municipality was able to recover an astonishing R2.4 million in monthly revenue. Annually, this translates to R28.8 million in previously unaccounted for income. This figure excludes potential revenue from commercial users and highlights the scale of financial recovery possible when theft is tackled head-on.

Beyond its financial benefits, smart revenue enhancement solutions also address the broader inefficiencies plaguing the grid. With accurate consumption data, municipalities can better plan for peak demand periods, mitigate outages and stabilise electricity distribution. The system’s ability to expose illegal connections complements the TID rollover programme, creating a two-pronged attack on theft and waste.

The cost of electricity theft cannot be overstated. When revenue is stolen, it is the vulnerable who suffer the most – communities endure power cuts, schools and clinics operate under strain, and the promise of development remains unfulfilled. But smart metering solutions offers a glimmer of hope. It is not just about numbers on a balance sheet; it is about fairness, accountability and the dream of a South Africa where resources are shared equitably.

As South Africa looks ahead to the next TID rollover in 2045, the stakes are clear. The integration of smart metering solutions is no longer an option; it is a necessity. Macrocomm’s bold vision to modernise the nation’s electricity infrastructure is a step towards a brighter, more equitable future. By championing this cause, municipalities can reclaim lost revenue, empower their communities and ensure that the lights stay on – not just today, but for generations to come.