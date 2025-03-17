The crazy ones (part 2) – Building skyscrapers in quicksand

“A vision without a plan is hallucination.” – Thomas A Edison

In “The crazy ones (part 1) – only for the brave”, we discussed the pivotal journey of innovation with emphasis on the importance of perseverance, vision, skill and patience in turning an idea into a commercial success. But, in addition, turning a vision into reality requires both a clear plan and decisive action.

Inventing and innovating successful commercial products and solutions in the software and IOT (electronics) domains is like building skyscrapers in quicksand, as even the foundational technology that you build on is continually shifting.

To effectively plan, execute and navigate this venture, you need:

Highly skilled interdisciplinary teams that blend experience with up-and-coming talent.

Advanced problem-solving methods.

Well-guided execution frameworks.

Top-quality managers.

Advanced problem-solving methods include divergent thinking, analytical thinking and holistic thinking. When combined with structured execution frameworks, such as agile, the team is provided with clear processes and practices that drive effective outcomes.

Even with advanced problem-solving methodologies and execution frameworks in place, it is commonly accepted that a mere 30% of technology projects are delivered successfully. Is it at all possible to defy these odds?

South African-based digital technology engineering firm, Gendac, is a team of creators that, for the past 27 years, have been faced with this daunting challenge every single day and have proudly maintained a perfect record of delivering projects to clients successfully. How is this possible?

When you start this journey, the art is to have a great idea and to persevere when it gets unimaginably hard during execution. Execution entails a cross-functional partnership that test the limits of grit, skill and patience of every stakeholder. This includes testing the limit of the product owner’s vision and disciplined orchestration, the engineering team’s skill, management’s diplomacy and executives’ commitment to stay the course.

Partnerships are the driving force behind Gendac’s achievements. The company's clients become partners, allowing them to foster long-term, win-win relationships that make it possible to build proverbial skyscrapers in quicksand.

In "The crazy ones (part 3)", we look forward to sharing an inspiring case study of a world-class digital leader.

To learn more, visit Gendac’s website or contact Leon Janse van Rensburg/Corné Prinsloo directly on (+27) 12 349 1987.