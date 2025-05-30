The crazy ones (part 3): Case study: Sefeko – A true digital leader

he crazy ones (part 3): Case study: Sefeko – A true digital leader.

As Gendac shared in “The crazy ones (part 1)”, opportunities to irrevocably change life as you (and your community) know it, are sparse. Being able to act on such an opportunity is remarkable!

More than a decade ago, Sefeko was born out of a simple need: the owner of a small private security company in South Africa wanted to see a consolidated spreadsheet of the duties performed by security guards from multiple physical locations within 24 hours after their shifts had ended. The process was labour-intensive, error-prone, cumbersome and an administrative nightmare.

Sefeko, in partnership with Gendac, automated the process of retrieving data from third-party electronic tagging devices, which the guards carried during patrols, and offered cloud based, consolidated daily reports. In its infancy, these services were provided to a handful of security companies that provided guarding services to dozens of sites in South Africa.

Now, in 2025, Sefeko is one of the largest patrol guard technology providers in Africa, providing real-time communications and monitoring services to thousands of sites. Through consistent investment in the development and innovation of its proprietary technologies, this business thrives with a lean team of a couple dozen employees.

Sefeko boasts a rugged, proprietary handset, akin to the electronics of an advanced smartphone, and a proprietary data-driven push-to-talk communications platform. Where its competitors struggle with international supply chains, Sefeko excels due to the local manufacturing of hardware. Where its competitors struggle with fluctuating software licence costs, Sefeko thrives by having full control over its product ecosystem.

How is it possible for Sefeko to continually move the state of its art forward and force competitors to play catch-up? Sefeko relentlessly invests in creating a competitive advantage by developing and innovating critical proprietary technology, and integrating non-critical third-party solutions, through its long-term partnership with Gendac.

This is an arduous journey, only for the brave, but the results, as with Sefeko, are astounding.

Gendac is an organisation that, for the past 27 years, has focused exclusively on assisting clients to create proprietary technology (software and hardware), from concept to commercialisation.

The Gendac team thrives on making “the crazy ones” succeed by bringing its vision to life.

