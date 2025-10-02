The critical importance of skills development in modern industry

National Warehouse Manager, Marcus Mzobe.

According to Stats SA, South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025. In light of national efforts to reduce youth unemployment and address the persistent skills gap in South Africa, Konica Minolta South Africa reaffirms its commitment to skills development through the National Technical Learnership Programme, under the leadership of National Warehouse Manager, Marcus Mzobe.

The programme combines practical work experience with formal theoretical instruction to equip young South Africans with technical and digital skills required in today’s evolving printing and office automation industry. Learners undergo mentorship, real-world servicing tasks and module-based assessments using internationally recognised platforms. Through a partnership with Impactful, participants work towards earning a nationally recognised technical support qualification. Applicants are carefully selected through quizzes, interviews and evaluations to identify individuals with aptitude, dedication and potential for growth. Graduates of the programme have already made meaningful contributions to Konica Minolta’s operational teams, improving service standards and company performance.

This learnership directly supports objectives set out in the National Skills Development Plan (NSDP), aligning with government calls for job readiness, workplace integration and digitally aligned education pathways. The increasing need for software and technical integration in the office automation and printing industry underscores the urgency and relevance of this training.

Mzobe, whose own journey began as an apprentice, brings passion and perspective to the initiative. He regards empowerment not merely as an economic necessity, but as a moral and social imperative. His vision includes expanding into IT-related learning programmes, with a pilot in end-user computing already under way and a new NQF Level 5 qualification in the pipeline for 2026.

Feedback from participants and graduates continues to shape the programme. Constructive insights are embraced as a catalyst for continual improvement, reflecting Konica Minolta South Africa’s belief in dynamic, learner-driven development. Companies seeking to implement similar programmes are urged to approach them with not just resources, but with heart. As Mzobe affirms, true empowerment is fostered through dedication, belief and authentic care.