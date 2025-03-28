The criticality of application security in today's world

Rameez Edros, account director, CASA Software.

Applications form the framework of modern business functions. In today's digital world, businesses are as good as the apps they develop and get to market.

This applies to everything from back-end apps handling financial and compliance processes, to front-end software empowering employee operations and helping businesses to connect with customers.

In practice, this means there's no significant difference between the experiences people have with applications and the experiences they have with a company, as this BizTech report notes.

The downside of the coin is the management of these apps − this is proving to be a growing challenge. Bloomberg reports that large enterprises now deploy an average of 187 apps per year, with personnel switching between these business applications on average 1 200 times per day.

So, there's no denying that applications have become a key factor in the success and efficiency of modern businesses, allowing companies to innovate, compete and deliver value to customers.

However, as applications grow more complex and interconnected, they also increase the risk of cyber threats. The consequences of such vulnerabilities can be significant, underscoring the urgent need for a strong application security strategy.

A 2025 vendor research report − the 15th such report in this vendor's history − strove to discover trends around where the most risk resides and what metrics can be used to gauge progress against it.

Security must be integrated into every stage of app development.

This report reveals disturbing statistics regarding application security, with approximately 64% of applications found to have flaws in first-party code and 70% with security debt.

This last is defined as the accumulation of vulnerabilities in software that make it harder, or even impossible, to defend data and systems from attack. It is further described as being a failure to build security into software from the start to the finish of the software development life cycle.

Security debt is reported to accumulate when an organisation releases software without addressing its weaknesses and vulnerabilities.

In 2025, organisations face increasing threats to their software. The exploitation of vulnerabilities as the critical path to initiate a breach “almost tripled (180% increase) in the last year”, according to the Verizon 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report.

Security debt is rising, and the attack surface is becoming increasingly complex, compounded by the rise of AI in software engineering, especially with code generators − this is transforming the risk landscape.

How serious are application security failures?

IBM research reveals the average cost of a data breach exceeds $4 million. This is surely sufficient evidence to confirm that ignoring application security can have severe consequences in the shape of increased risk of breaches and data loss. In short, it is crucial that application security be prioritised as a key component of every company's operational framework.

Unaddressed vulnerabilities allow attackers to exploit weaknesses, resulting in significant breaches, data theft, regulatory failures − leading to fines, and ultimately, damage to a company's reputation.

This is without even mentioning the possible financial losses that can be incurred through operational downtime. Ultimately, the erosion of customer trust is perhaps the most damaging consequence of neglecting application security − repeated security breaches drive customers away, leading to lost business and decreased revenues.

What's to be done?

Strategies/policies that prioritise application security are essential, as is checking their effectiveness with regular assessments aimed at highlighting potential vulnerabilities. By proactively addressing potential entry points, companies can significantly decrease their threat exposure.

The implementation of a secure development lifecycle is a key component of such strategies. Security must be integrated into every stage of app development, all the way from initial design, through to pre- and post-deployment.

Using automated security testing tools is crucial for detecting vulnerabilities early in the process − this helps to minimise the risk of breaches and data loss.

Fostering a culture of security awareness across the business is vital and if it is to be successful, it will mean providing security training for developers, IT staff and other stakeholders. This approach will help everyone to understand the importance of application security.

Best practices for strengthening application security

First and foremost is for developers to adhere to secure coding practices, including techniques like input validation and secure authentication. Only in this way can vulnerabilities be prevented from being exploited.

Keeping software up to date is crucial: consistently applying the latest security patches and updates will ensure applications remain secure.

Encryption also plays a vital role, as it protects sensitive data from unauthorised access. Lastly, implementing strict access controls can help limit unauthorised access to critical systems and information.

To summarise, application security is not merely an important aspect of business operations, it is crucial in today's digital landscape.

By prioritising application security, businesses can significantly reduce the risks of breaches, data loss and reputational damage.

To do this will require an understanding that application security is not a one-time initiative, but an ongoing process that requires continuous monitoring, testing and improvement.

By implementing the strategies and best practices outlined here, companies can effectively protect the integrity of applications, ultimately safeguarding customers, reputation and financial well-being into the future.