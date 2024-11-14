The CRM Team partners with First Horizon to enhance monday.com offerings with localised support, cost-effective procurement

Streamline your billing and procurement systems.

The CRM Team is excited to announce a strategic partnership with First Horizon, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Centre of Excellence within First Technology Group, to enhance its monday.com offerings. This partnership brings together The CRM Team’s expertise in monday.com with First Horizon’s comprehensive AWS services, making it easier for businesses to streamline their billing and procurement by utilising their AWS Marketplace credits to pay for their monday.com licences.

Overview of the partnership

With First Horizon’s role as a CPPO (Channel Partner Private Offer) and SPPO (Solution Provider Private Offer) Partner for the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, The CRM Team’s monday.com clients will benefit from seamless licensing, renewals and upsells. This partnership will cater to both public and corporate sectors, ensuring businesses of all sizes receive top-tier support.

Key benefits for businesses

Through First Horizon’s offerings, businesses using monday.com will enjoy the following key benefits:

Enterprise-level access with Amazon Web Services Marketplace credits: For eligible clients using monday.com’s Enterprise licences, this partnership introduces an exciting option to apply Amazon Web Services Marketplace credits toward license costs. This benefit, available for transactions exceeding R15 000, allows larger organisations to maximise their existing AWS budget and see even greater value from their investment.

Additionally, as a business that has AWS credits, with First Horizon you can also benefit from the below:

Billing services : Clients can transact directly through Amazon Web Services, with access to a free FinOps tool, monthly audit reports, and the advantage of 135% procurement recognition via First Horizon’s level one B-BBEE certification. Payment can be made in ZAR (South African rand) through First Technology, simplifying the billing process.

: Clients can transact directly through Amazon Web Services, with access to a free FinOps tool, monthly audit reports, and the advantage of 135% procurement recognition via First Horizon’s level one B-BBEE certification. Payment can be made in ZAR (South African rand) through First Technology, simplifying the billing process. Fully funded engagements : First Horizon manages the application process and technical services for proof of concept engagements, migration acceleration programmes (MAP) and well-architected reviews, with funding provided on a case-by-case basis.

: First Horizon manages the application process and technical services for proof of concept engagements, migration acceleration programmes (MAP) and well-architected reviews, with funding provided on a case-by-case basis. Cloud security and compliance : Businesses will benefit from robust security solutions, including SIEM (security information and event management), penetration testing and security audits, all managed remotely for continuous monitoring and alerting.

: Businesses will benefit from robust security solutions, including SIEM (security information and event management), penetration testing and security audits, all managed remotely for continuous monitoring and alerting. Amazon Web Services Marketplace solutions : As an Amazon Web Services Marketplace Consultant Partner, First Horizon provides discounted private offers from top vendors, ensuring that clients receive the best value on the marketplace.

: As an Amazon Web Services Marketplace Consultant Partner, First Horizon provides discounted private offers from top vendors, ensuring that clients receive the best value on the marketplace. Additional cloud services: First Horizon’s extensive offerings include infrastructure management, remote managed services, cloud storage solutions, disaster recovery solutions and monitoring and alerting services.

Mariana Becerra, Head of Operations at The CRM Team, expressed her enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled about this partnership. At The CRM Team, we are continually seeking new ways to enhance our customer experience. Through our collaboration with First Horizon, our monday.com customers now have the option to use AWS credits for licensing costs, eliminating lengthy procurement and approval processes. This partnership brings substantial flexibility and value to our clients, streamlining their journey from initial purchase through ongoing support, making their experience with monday.com more seamless than ever.”