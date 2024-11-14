The CRM Team partners with First Horizon to expand monday.com licence offerings

Creating opportunities for businesses to streamline their operations. (Image: The CRM Team)

The CRM Team is excited to announce a strategic partnership with First Horizon, the AWS Centre of Excellence within First Technology Group, to enhance its monday.com offerings. This partnership brings together The CRM Team’s expertise in CRM solutions with First Horizon’s comprehensive AWS services, creating new opportunities for businesses to streamline their operations and boost productivity through monday.com.

Overview of the partnership

With First Horizon’s role as a CPPO (Channel Partner Private Offer) and SPPO (Solution Provider Private Offer) Partner for AWS Marketplace, The CRM Team’s monday.com clients will benefit from seamless licensing, renewals and upsells. This partnership will cater to both public and corporate sectors, ensuring businesses of all sizes receive top-tier support.

Key benefits for businesses

Through First Horizon’s offerings, businesses using monday.com will enjoy the following key benefits:

Billing services : Clients can transact directly through AWS, with access to a free FinOps tool, monthly audit reports and the advantage of 135% procurement recognition via First Horizon’s level one B-BBEE certification. Payment can be made in ZAR (South African rand) through First Technology, simplifying the billing process.

: Clients can transact directly through AWS, with access to a free FinOps tool, monthly audit reports and the advantage of 135% procurement recognition via First Horizon’s level one B-BBEE certification. Payment can be made in ZAR (South African rand) through First Technology, simplifying the billing process. Fully funded engagements : First Horizon manages the application process and technical services for proof of concept engagements, migration acceleration programmes (MAP) and well-architected reviews, with funding provided on a case-by-case basis.

: First Horizon manages the application process and technical services for proof of concept engagements, migration acceleration programmes (MAP) and well-architected reviews, with funding provided on a case-by-case basis. Cloud security and compliance : Businesses will benefit from robust security solutions, including SIEM (security information and event management), penetration testing and security audits, all managed remotely for continuous monitoring and alerting.

: Businesses will benefit from robust security solutions, including SIEM (security information and event management), penetration testing and security audits, all managed remotely for continuous monitoring and alerting. AWS Marketplace solutions : As an AWS Marketplace Consultant Partner, First Horizon provides discounted private offers from top vendors, ensuring that clients receive the best value on the marketplace.

: As an AWS Marketplace Consultant Partner, First Horizon provides discounted private offers from top vendors, ensuring that clients receive the best value on the marketplace. Additional cloud services: First Horizon’s extensive offerings include infrastructure management, remote managed services, cloud storage solutions, disaster recovery solutions and monitoring and alerting services.

Commitment to local business growth

With the partnership, businesses can also leverage First Horizon’s local currency payment options (rands or dollars) and benefit from B-BBEE level one status, which offers 135% preferential procurement recognition. This provides businesses with a compliant and beneficial way to meet their procurement goals.