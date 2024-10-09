The crucial role of UX in CX strategies

Khwaṱhelani Tshikovhi, Head Santam Experience, Santam, Steve Towers, CEO and founder, BP Group and Dr Jeremia Moloi, Founder, UluntuXD during a panel discussion at the recent CX Summit.

During a thought-provoking panel discussion at the recent ITWeb CX Summit panellists discussed the role of user experience (UX) in customer experience (CX) strategies and the importance of designing with the customer in mind.

The conversation underscored the need for integrating UX design into broader CX approaches. Moderated by Steve Towers, CEO and founder of the BP Group, the panel featured insights from Khwaṱhelani Tshikovhi, head of Santam Experience, and Dr Jeremia Moloi, founder of UluntuXD. Together, they discussed techniques for aligning UX design with CX strategies, best practices for responsive and adaptive design, and the role of AI in enhancing UX.

Dr Moloi said that understanding customer needs and pain points is essential for delivering effective CX. He pointed out that leaders must address root causes rather than just treating symptoms to drive meaningful change. “For a great CX outcome, leaders need to have first-hand experience and know the pain points. They also need to know how to improve CX and understand why they started and why they are doing it.”

He also highlighted the importance of identifying the right CX tools or platforms for extracting valuable data.

Tshikovhi, said CX is not a new concept but rather a long-standing principle that requires understanding customers' needs. "Designing great experiences means knowing your people first, whether consumers or employees. Strategies should consider all stakeholders, not just ROI."

She reiterated that organisations must focus on quality over quantity and ensure that key performance indicators (KPIs) are aligned with customer-centric goals. Towers agreed, noting that measuring the wrong KPIs leads to inaccurate outcomes. "What you measure is what you get. If you’re measuring the wrong things, you’ll get the wrong results."

Tshikovhi gave an example from contact centres, where productivity is often measured by metrics such as the number of calls, claims registered, and cases closed. "It's all about volume, but at the same time, we expect them to handle difficult clients, brokers, or suppliers, and set follow-up timelines for calls. So, where is the focus on quality? Are we prioritising the number of calls they collect or answer each day, or are we focusing on the quality?"

She added that if the right metrics aren't being measured, it’s futile to push for an improved experience, especially in the insurance sector. "If we want to put the client first, we have to measure the right things. We need to ask ourselves if volume matters. If we are delivering the right experience, profit, growth and retention will just happen very easily,” she said.

The panel agreed that by prioritising UX in CX, organisations can create seamless, customer-centric experiences that drive business success.