The digital core imperative: Why SAP S/4HANA migration is no longer optional

SAP S/4HANA shows what is happening now and even what might happen next. (Image source: 123RF)

SAP ECC has supported the operations of many of the world’s largest companies for years. However, the system that once set the standard for ERP now limits business growth. Because ECC relies on batch processing and overnight data updates, companies end up making today’s decisions based on outdated information. This approach no longer fits the fast pace of today’s markets.

SAP S/4HANA offers a new approach. This next-generation ERP platform uses in-memory technology to bring together finance, supply chain, HR, sales and customer service in one real-time data system. While ECC shows what happened in the past, S/4HANA shows what is happening now and even what might happen next. This move from looking back to gaining real-time and predictive insights is what makes S/4HANA a true digital core.

Why this matters now

Three main factors are making ERP modernisation a priority for companies:

Customers now expect faster services and more personalised experiences. Outdated systems fail to meet the modern demand to fulfil the market's requirement for immediate resolutions.

As market competition intensifies, competitive advantage belongs to companies that can identify market changes that are coming out ahead.

The amount and complexity of data today are more than old, siloed, batch-based systems can handle.

Today, ERP is more than just back-office support; it gives companies a real edge. Businesses with a strong digital core can spot and respond to changes as they happen, while those without are always a step behind. SAP S/4HANA is more than just an upgrade from ECC. It is the base for building an intelligent enterprise, where data moves freely between departments, analytics are built into daily work, and decisions are made using up-to-date information instead of yesterday’s reports.

From silos to a single source of actuality

The real change with S/4HANA is how it affects the way organisations work, not just their systems. When finance, supply chain and sales all use the same real-time data, the problems caused by disconnected systems mostly go away. Teams stop working with different sets of information. Mistakes from manual checks and slow data updates become rare. Decisions that used to wait for reports can now happen right away. This leads to operations that are not only faster but also better coordinated.

The business case: This is a transformation, not an IT project

McKinsey’s research on ERP change gives leaders a new way to look at migration. Moving to S/4HANA is a chance to rethink how the business operates, not just swap out technology. For example, McKinsey and SAP helped a global consumer goods company bring over 100 separate data sources into one platform with S/4HANA. This project reduced inventory by 27%, cut manual work by 60%, improved forecast accuracy by 6% to 10% and made reaction times about four times faster.

These kinds of results don’t happen just by moving systems over. They come from using migration as a chance to fix outdated and complicated processes that build up in old systems. Companies that see S/4HANA as only an IT project often miss out on value and spend more than planned. Those that treat it as a full business transformation rethinking how work gets done and how decisions are made, are the ones who see real benefits. That value tends to show up in three places:

Lower operating costs, thanks to simpler processes, easier-to-use screens, and less waiting for transactions to finish. This makes daily business easier to manage. Faster and better decisions, because real-time analytics are built in and there’s no delay between a transaction and seeing its results. Stronger user experience and efficiency, including any-device access that improves end-user effectiveness and, in supply chain contexts, supports meaningful reductions in inventory levels.

Atisa Technology S/4HANA client migration case

A client required a modern, integrated ERP platform to replace a standalone legacy system that could no longer support standardised processes, group-wide reporting or the pace of the business. The objective was a single digital core across the entire group, with consistent master data, real-time financial visibility and end-to-end process integration from procurement through to project delivery and sales.

As part of the partner-led programme, Atisa Technology provided SAP technical expertise to a greenfield implementation of SAP S/4HANA in the cloud. The scope covered the core modules: Finance (FI/CO) for group accounting, controlling and reporting; Materials Management (MM) for procurement and inventory; Sales and Distribution (SD) for order-to-cash; and Project System (PS) for project structures, budgeting and cost tracking.

Alongside the standard functionality, the team delivered a number of custom processes to support requirements unique to the client, built as extensions to keep the core clean and upgrade-safe. The work also included migrating master and transactional data from the legacy system, building integrations to surrounding applications, supporting testing, cutover and go-live. The result was the entire group operating on one platform with a single source of truth.

The clock is running

There is also a hard deadline attached to this transformation. SAP's mainstream maintenance for ECC is set to end in 2027, after which organisations that have not migrated will face a choice between costly extended support or operating an unsupported system. That deadline has turned what was once a multi-year strategic option into a near-term planning imperative for every organisation still running ECC.

The leadership takeaway

SAP S/4HANA migration sits at the intersection of technology modernisation and business transformation, and leaders who treat it as only the former will leave significant value on the table. The organisations that will pull ahead are the ones using this moment to redesign how they operate; collapsing silos, embedding analytics into the flow of work, and building the real-time decision-making capability that markets increasingly demand.

The question for most enterprises still running SAP ECC is no longer whether to migrate to S/4HANA. It is whether the migration will be executed as a genuine business transformation or as a missed opportunity dressed up as an IT upgrade.

Make your SAP S/4HANA migration work for your business

Atisa Technology helps with SAP S/4HANA implementation, system integration, data migration, and your unique business process. If your organisation is getting ready for SAP S/4HANA, reach out to Atisa Technology to talk about your migration goals and find out how to move forward with a modern, integrated digital system.

Start the conversation.

Website: www.atisa.co.za

Email: info@atisa.co.za

LinkedIn: atisatech-sa

Tel: (012) 051 3349