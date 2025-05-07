The enduring power of USSD: Why it still matters for prepaid airtime, data

The enduring power of USSD. (Image: Cellfind)

Did you know that smartphone penetration in South Africa was estimated to be around 82.5% in 2024, but nearly 28% of users frequently avoid using their devices due to high data costs, limiting consistent internet access?

This digital disconnect highlights a critical challenge: how do millions of South Africans manage their mobile services without constant internet access? The answer lies in a technology that's been quietly keeping the country connected for decades – USSD.

In a world obsessed with sleek apps and digital innovation, USSD prepaid airtime and data services in South Africa remain surprisingly resilient. But why does this seemingly basic technology continue to matter so much?

What exactly is USSD?

USSD (unstructured supplementary service data) is a protocol that allows your phone to communicate with your service provider's computers via text messages. Unlike SMS, USSD creates a real-time connection, displaying menus directly on your screen without storing messages on your phone.

Every South African mobile user has likely dialled codes like *135# or *136# to check balances or buy airtime. These simple strings of characters open up a world of services without needing any internet connection whatsoever.

Universal access

Works on any phone

One of USSD's biggest strengths is its compatibility with literally any mobile phone. From the most basic R200 feature phone to the latest iPhone, if it can make calls, it can use USSD.

Although exact numbers are not available, a fair percentage of South Africans still use feature phones as their primary devices. For these users, USSD isn't just convenient – it's often their only option for managing mobile services.

No internet required

Unlike banking apps or web portals, USSD doesn't need data to function. It works through the same signal your phone uses to make calls, making it available even in areas with spotty connectivity.

This is particularly valuable in rural areas where network coverage might be limited to basic services. When the internet isn't available, USSD keeps working, allowing users to top up accounts, check balances and purchase services regardless of their location or connectivity status.

Speed and simplicity

Real-time transactions

USSD interactions happen in real-time, with session-based connections that typically resolve within seconds. Compare this to launching an app, waiting for it to load, navigating through menus and potentially dealing with connectivity issues.

A typical USSD airtime purchase can be completed in under 15 seconds, from dialling to confirmation. This speed matters, especially in situations where users need to make quick transactions or check balances on the go.

Direct service access

The menu-driven interface of USSD strips away complexity. Users navigate through numbered options, making selections that lead directly to their desired service. This simplicity is particularly valuable for users who aren't tech-savvy or comfortable with more complex digital interfaces.

For example, checking your data balance might involve just dialling *136# and selecting option 1, rather than remembering login credentials, navigating through an app and waiting for screens to load.

Cost benefits

USSD sessions are typically free for basic inquiries like balance checks. Even for transactions like purchasing airtime or data, the service fee (if any) is minimal compared to the data costs of downloading and maintaining apps.

For network operators and service providers, USSD remains one of the most cost-effective channels for customer service. A USSD session costs significantly less to process than a call centre interaction, benefiting both companies and consumers through reduced operational expenses.

Beyond basic airtime

Data bundle options?

USSD makes purchasing data bundles straightforward and accessible. Users can browse available options, compare prices and complete purchases without needing data connectivity to begin with – solving the chicken-and-egg problem of needing data to buy data.

Most networks offer specialised data deals through USSD channels, sometimes including exclusive promotions not available through other platforms. Users can select from daily, weekly or monthly bundles tailored to their needs and budgets, all through a few simple menu selections.

Transfer capabilities

One of USSD's most appreciated features in South Africa is the ability to transfer airtime and data between users. This feature supports a widespread informal economy of resource sharing among friends, family members and communities.

In townships and rural areas, airtime sharing via USSD has become a practical form of microfinance, allowing resources to flow where they're most needed. For example, Vodacom reported that in late 2022, nearly half of its prepaid recharges were made through its Airtime Advance product, highlighting how widely prepaid users engage with airtime services – many of which are accessed via USSD and other self-service channels.

Business applications

Beyond individual users, USSD provides businesses with powerful tools for customer engagement. Companies can set up interactive USSD services for everything from product information to loyalty programmes, reaching customers regardless of their internet access or smartphone ownership.

Banks use USSD for mobile banking services, retailers implement USSD voucher systems and marketers create interactive campaigns – all accessible to the entire mobile user base rather than just smartphone owners with data.

Future-proof technology

While newer technologies continue to emerge, USSD has shown remarkable staying power. Rather than becoming obsolete, it's being integrated with other systems to create hybrid solutions that combine its universal accessibility with more advanced features.

Some financial services now use USSD as an authentication channel alongside their apps, providing an additional security layer that works even when internet connectivity fails. This kind of integration suggests USSD will remain relevant even as digital transformation continues.

Connecting South Africa

Despite the global push towards fully digital solutions, the practical realities of South Africa's mobile landscape make USSD prepaid airtime and data services indispensable. In short, USSD bridges critical gaps in digital access.

As we look towards greater digital inclusion, USSD isn't just hanging on – it's actively enabling participation for millions. Cellfind's USSD solutions recognise this essential role, providing robust platforms that help telecoms and businesses reach every mobile user in South Africa, regardless of device type or connectivity status. While flashier technologies may grab headlines, USSD remains a silent driver of mobile experiences that keep South Africa connected, one shortcode at a time.