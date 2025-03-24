The evolving data centre landscape in SA

SNAP services.

South Africa's data centre market has seen substantial growth in recent years. This expansion has been largely driven by factors such as digital transformation, cloud computing and the need for robust infrastructure. By 2029, the market is projected to reach a size of $3.70 billion

This expansion in the market has attracted a surge of new investors. Over the last few years, the market has seen the arrival of major hyperscale providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle and Google. These developments have drawn investments from leading international colocation players like Vantage, NTT and Equinix, with more considering South Africa as a serious option to serve the growing hyperscale and enterprise demand.

The arrival of international Class A data centre providers has led to a segmentation of the data centre market into a wholesale segment and a retail segment.

The wholesale segment is dominated by Teraco, which faces competition from Vantage, Africa Datacentres (ADC) and new entrants, NTT and Equinix.

The retail segment is more fragmented, with a range of legacy or edge data centre players. This includes facilities operated by legacy MPLS providers such as Internet Solutions, BCX, MTN and Vodacom, as well as new edge entrants like Open Access Datacentres (OADC), Xneelo, Digital Parks Africa (DPA), Resilient Innovations (ex-CSA) and Ultra Datacentres. While these retail facilities may not offer the scale or power density of Class A data centres, they are designed to serve specific market segments with tailored price points.

The evolution of the data centre landscape offers clients a wealth of choice and flexibility. It provides access to new ecosystems, unlocking additional value across multiple facilities. However, navigating this landscape can be a challenge. Clients often struggle to identify the right provider for their specific needs, whether it's location, network, ecosystem access, power density or consumption model. Moreover, the risk and complexities involved in data centre migration often deter clients from undertaking such projects.

At Intelys, we have the perfect solution to facilitate this choice and flexibility – the Secure Network Aggregation Point (SNAP). SNAP is a multi-tenanted, secure network edge that operates on an 'as a service' model. It simplifies secure access to carrier-neutral data centre ecosystems, eliminating the need for a physical presence at the cloud edge.

SNAP offers the following:

Seamless secure access: SNAP's 'as a service' model simplifies secure access to Teraco and other key data centre ecosystems, eliminating the need for a physical presence. This innovative platform provides clients with resilient, high-speed connectivity to over 20 edge data centre locations in Gauteng.

Flexible data centre options: Clients can maintain heavy workloads in their existing data centre while benefiting from direct access to data centres like Teraco or Equinix’s cloud edge and ecosystem. SNAP ensures complete data centre flexibility, allowing businesses to optimise their operations and reduce costs.

Managed network services: By connecting to SNAP, clients gain access to Intelys' Managed Network Services Stack, which includes managed hosting, switching, firewalls and resilient internet services. This comprehensive suite of services ensures seamless and secure operations.

Partner interconnect model: SNAP's partner interconnect model allows clients to directly access multiple IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and SIP providers present in on-net data centres. This connectivity empowers businesses to leverage a wide range of services and enhance their capabilities.

24/7 expert support: Backed by a skilled team of engineers, SNAP offers round-the-clock support to ensure clients' operations run smoothly and efficiently.

In summary, Intelys' SNAP provides a robust and versatile solution for secure, high-speed data centre connectivity and management, enabling businesses to thrive in a connected world.

