IITPSA Women in IT Chapter Chair Denise Mukhozo.

It starts with a phone call that sounds exactly right. The caller knows your name, your bank and the last four digits of your card. They claim there’s “suspicious activity” on your account and need you to approve a notification in your banking app to block it. You tap. The money is gone in under a minute.

No system was breached. The attacker went straight past the encryption and the fraud-detection models, and spoke to the one component no engineer can patch: a person who wanted to do the right thing. That is the shape of fraud in South Africa today, and our profession is better placed than most to answer it.

International Fraud Awareness Week, led by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), runs from 15 to 21 November 2026 to promote anti-fraud awareness and education. For members of the Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA), the theme is directly relevant. The systems South Africans use to bank and make payments are built and run by our profession, as are many of the controls that fraudsters now work around.

The attack surface is human

The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) recorded 110 074 digital banking crime incidents in 2025, up 12.8% on 2024, with client claims of R2.41 billion, up 29.2%. Banking apps were the channel in almost nine out of 10 cases. SABRIC states that “this does not mean that banking applications or bank systems were compromised”. Most of this fraud starts outside the banking platform, when criminals persuade customers to approve transactions or hand over credentials.

Artificial intelligence adds to the problem. The Australian Signals Directorate’s Annual Cyber Threat Report 2025-26 finds that AI makes social engineering cheaper to run at scale, although the underlying tactics remain the same.

Inside organisations, the ACFE’s Occupational Fraud 2026: A Report to the Nations estimates that organisations lose around 5% of annual revenue to fraud, and found that 84% of fraudsters showed at least one behavioural red flag. Warning signs are usually present, but they only help if someone notices them and is taken seriously when they report them.

Fraud succeeds through gaps in design and gaps in culture. Every ICT professional has a stake in closing both.

Who builds decides who is protected

Fraud awareness usually means an annual e-mail and a poster in the kitchen, asking users to stay permanently suspicious inside systems that reward speed. ICT professionals can do better, because we shape the environment in which fraud happens.

A business analyst who writes “confirm the payee’s name before release” into the requirements prevents more fraud than a hundred reminder e-mails. So does a developer who adds a cooling-off period on new beneficiaries, and a user experience (UX) designer who makes an unusual transaction look unusual.

Regulators increasingly take the same view: Australia’s Scams Prevention Framework makes banks, telecommunications providers and digital platforms legally accountable for preventing and disrupting scams.

Diversity here is not a courtesy. It is coverage.

South Africa is already applying the same thinking. Lezanne Human, co-founder of Bank Zero, told Daily Maverick in March 2026 that the bank built its systems around customer error: “We assume you will accidentally divulge your login details at some point, and designed for that.” The same report notes that South African EFT payments are still processed without checking the payee’s name against the receiving account, a gap that forensic investigator Craig Pedersen argues forced name matching would largely close.

Who builds a system decides who it protects. Designing against manipulation means understanding the full range of people a system serves, from pensioners to first-time app users, and how each can be pressured. Teams that reflect that range in gender, age, language and background are better placed to anticipate it. Yet women make up only about 22% of cyber security teams, according to the ISC2 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Study. Diversity here is not a courtesy. It is coverage.

Speaking up only works when someone listens

Fraud prevention depends on someone being willing to say that something does not add up. Whistleblowers such as Mosilo Mothepu and Bianca Goodson, who exposed wrongdoing at the consultancy Trillian, and Babita Deokaran, the Gauteng health official murdered in 2021 after flagging suspicious payments, show how much can depend on one person refusing to stay quiet.

The greater difficulty is what happens after someone speaks, and that cost is not shared equally. A 2020 National Business Initiative (NBI) brief on women and whistleblowing in the private sector found that anti-corruption practices are not free of gender bias, and that women who speak up face intimidation and harassment. The same risk faces anyone outside a room’s dominant group, whether by gender, age, seniority or background. The Protected Disclosures Act offers legal protection, but whether people feel safe to raise concerns in meetings depends on how their leaders respond.

In ICT, the analyst who queries an odd vendor payment, or the engineer who flags an access request that looks wrong, is the organisation’s early-warning system. When their concern is dismissed as over-caution, the organisation has switched off its own alarm.

A profession that listens is harder to defraud

IITPSA’s Code of Conduct asks members to put integrity and the public interest at the centre of their work, and fraud awareness is part of that commitment. For Women in IT, the connection is direct. When women and other under-represented professionals are left out of discussions, or are not listened to when they raise concerns, fewer people are watching for irregular payments and fewer warnings are acted on. WIIT works towards a profession in which every member has the skills to recognise these risks and the confidence that their concerns will be heard.

Make fraud awareness a practice, not an annual poster

A challenge for every ICT professional this week: review one payment, approval or login flow you own and ask where a pressured user would make a costly mistake, and what would slow them down. If you write requirements or test plans, add one social engineering scenario before the next release. If you lead a team, tell them that raising a concern that turns out to be nothing is still the right call, and prove it the next time someone does. Make sure the quietest voice in the room gets the same hearing as the most senior one.

Then go further. Talk to one family member about the warning signs, and make sure they know a real bank will never ask them to approve a transaction to “cancel” fraud. Ask what your organisation is doing to keep fraud awareness active throughout the year, not only during this week.

The fraudster is counting on each of us to assume that someone else is paying attention. This Fraud Awareness Week, WIIT invites every ICT professional to raise concerns when something looks wrong, and to take colleagues seriously when they do the same. Share this press release with a colleague who works on payment flows, and follow the Women in IT Chapter at womeninit.org.za.