The future of IT talent retention

Insaaf Daniels, head of human capital at redPanda Software.

Work-life balance is a topical workplace theme, and for good reason. However, despite a business’s best intentions, how it plays out in the corporate environment is often different from expectations.

In the South African IT sector, the pressure to innovate is constant and tight sprint deadlines are non-negotiable. This can make the work-life balance gap feel wider than anticipated, leading to disappointment and the loss of senior staff, especially women, who go on to embark on consulting careers, or their own new ventures.

Imagine this scenario: A manager leaves the office at 4pm on Mondays and Wednesdays to collect her child from sports practice and leaves at 3pm on Thursdays to go support him on the rugby field. Her work is impeccable, her team delivers and clients are happy. Officially, this is exactly the type of employee the company says it supports.

Unofficially, the hushed tones in the hallways and common areas are that “she’s always at the school sports field”, or “It must be nice to leave work early three times a week”, or even worse: “Her work is good, but you have to question how committed she is.”

In tech environments, where late-night deployments are not uncommon, these unspoken biases can quickly derail a promising IT career.

Employees don’t need to choose between a corporate career or a fulfilling life. They can have both.

This reality drives an exodus of senior staff, especially women who are managing households at the same time. They aren’t leaving because they lack ambition or are not committed to the work. They are leaving because, for them, the price of playing the game on the terms set for them is too high.

Many employees, especially senior women who have reached the boardroom or just below it, are discovering that they have something powerful: options.

For an IT industry that is battling a crippling critical skills shortage, holding onto senior staff is critical. Yet, with 10 to 15 years of experience, a strong network and transferable skills, they are discovering there is a market for them to consult, or run their own small business. They can design work around their lives, not the other way around.

Increasingly, the companies that hold onto these staff are those that measure performance on value created, not hours logged.

In other words, a senior developer, product owner, or solutions architect is measured on output, not desk time. Employees don’t need to choose between a corporate career or a fulfilling life. They can have both.

The importance of asking difficult questions

Everyone got a taste of what managing their own lives looks and feels like during the pandemic. Understanding this reality, it is clear that the real differentiator is no longer which company has the boldest work-life balance policy , but the company that asks uncomfortable questions about how work is structured and rewarded.

The first uncomfortable question is: Are we rewarding performance or obedience?

Many organisations will say they are “output‑driven” but if you take a closer look at who is promoted and protected, a different story emerges − a story of tracking hours.

A safe bet is still the person who is visibly present in the office, attends every meeting, answers messages at all hours, Monday to Sunday, and never tests the boundaries of “flexibility”.

On the other hand, the person who quietly delivers exceptional, high‑quality work in significantly less time, or the one who structures their day around school runs, care responsibilities or focused deep work, can find themselves under suspicion. This is a legacy of the past.

The truth is that many of us still equate long hours and constant availability with commitment, even when the value delivered paints a different picture. A brave organisation will pull out its last round of performance ratings and ask, and answer honestly: What did we reward?

Another critical question for organisations is asking themselves whether they have really understood the complex lives people are living.

For many employees, women in particular, senior‑leadership years collide with the most demanding years outside of work: Children, ageing parents, complex households and community responsibilities.

They are working a perpetual double shift. After a full day’s work, they go home to become parents, cooks, spouses, family support systems and much more. This, on top of back-to-back video calls, collapsing boundaries and the pressure to be “always on”.

Any organisation must also understand that layered on top of this is the rising culture of “side hustles”. In the IT sector, skilled workers are increasingly leveraging their expertise for independent freelance projects, app development, or advisory roles. The cost of living is climbing, and many people are building second income streams to bolster their primary income.

This is an undeniable reality. Long after they’ve completed their tasks and put children to bed, many people spend hours at home getting a second income stream off the ground.

Organisations need to ask: Will I support this and give them the space to follow their passions, or will I shut them down and demand exclusivity? The answer to that question depends on the organisation, but it will have a very real impact on people’s lives and career decisions.

Organisational charts are made up of neat little boxes, but the name inside that box is living a layered, complex human life. When you talk about “our people”, are you picturing this actual lived reality, or just the neat job description?

For South African IT leaders battling to hold onto their scarce talent, retaining key employees requires a rethink.

The future of talent retention belongs to companies brave enough to look at their top-tier talent and ask: Are we rewarding actual value, or are we just rewarding corporate theatre?