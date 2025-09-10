The future of work in the spotlight at TUT conference

Tseliso Mohlomi, senior director at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Institute for the Future of Work. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Thought leaders, policymakers, academics and industry leaders will gather in Pretoria next month to debate the future of work at the 4th Annual Future of Work National Dialogue.

The event, to be staged on 1-2 October at The Maslow in Pretoria, is described as a ‘landmark event’ that will explore the transformative trends shaping the future of work in South Africa and beyond. The Future of Work National Dialogue is hosted by Tshwane University of Technology’s Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW), which is at the forefront of advancing research and fostering dialogue on the evolving nature of work. Through interdisciplinary collaboration, the institute explores how technology, policy and education can align to create sustainable, equitable and innovative work environments.

The key focus of the upcoming dialogue will be on tackling emerging challenges and opportunities in the evolving workplace, with an emphasis on technological advancements, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

Tseliso Mohlomi, Senior Director of TUT’s IFOW, says: “The 4th Annual Future of Work National Dialogue offers a pivotal moment to shape the future of work in South Africa. As technology transforms industries at an unprecedented pace, we must equip our workforce with the skills and insights to thrive. This event will ignite meaningful conversations and deliver practical solutions for a sustainable and inclusive future.”

He notes that the Future of Work National Dialogue is a leading platform for in-depth discussions on how automation, artificial intelligence and global economic shifts are reshaping industries and employment landscapes. Featuring keynote addresses, panel discussions and interactive workshops, the event is designed to deliver actionable strategies for building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready workforce.

To register for this event, go to:

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=OUX3PVOUA027nbkQLLnOnERqAUOigQ9JiGdEB4qVsypUOVAzRlFNUlNOUVRNNFJVN1lPUjQyR0o3Wi4u&route=shorturl