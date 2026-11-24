The true cost of AI answers. (Image source: iStock)

Traditionally, dashboards have helped organisations make sense of their data. A finance manager could open a report, select a period, compare expenditure against budget and identify unusual trends. The technology presented the information, but much of the interpretation still happened in the manager's head.

However, artificial intelligence is making it easier than ever to get answers. AI agents are performing analytical work that previously required considerable human effort. Instead of navigating charts and applying filters, the manager can now simply ask an AI agent: "Why did expenditure increase? Which departments contributed most, and what should we expect next quarter?" The dashboards showed us the numbers, but AI agents are now being asked to explain what they mean, investigate patterns, draw conclusions and recommend actions. This represents an extraordinary shift in how we interact with technology.

But as businesses race to adopt agents, are we asking enough questions about what those answers really cost, who pays for them and what happens when we stop thinking for ourselves? Beneath the promise of greater productivity lies a question that deserves considerably more attention: do we truly understand what AI costs? And perhaps more importantly, who will ultimately pay that cost?

Consider two employees. One asks an AI assistant 50 straightforward questions throughout the day. Another submits a single prompt: "Analyse five years of financial data, investigate every significant variance, identify possible causes and recommend corrective actions." Which employee has consumed more computing resources?

The answer is not necessarily the one who asked more questions, because single complex request may involve thousands of tokens, multiple database queries, repeated model calls and several stages of processing before a useful response is produced.

Unlike traditional software interactions where the cost of performing a particular operation may be relatively predictable, AI workloads can vary significantly depending on the complexity of the task, the model being used and the amount of processing required. Traditional licensing models have conditioned organisations to think in terms of users, subscriptions and predictable monthly costs. AI introduces another dimension: the GPU utilised, making the true cost of AI difficult to determine, particularly as the technology and the ways we use it continue to evolve.

What happens when the same users start asking bigger questions? Imagine an organisation introducing an AI-powered reporting assistant to 200 employees. Initially, employees use it for straightforward requests such as checking weekly sales, identifying departments that exceeded their budgets or summarising monthly performance. Over time, instead of asking what happened, they begin asking why it happened. They want the system to investigate spending patterns, explain financial variances, forecast future performance and recommend corrective actions.

The organisation still has 200 employees, but the nature of their AI consumption has changed considerably. If each employee generates twenty AI reports per month at an average variable cost of R2 per report, the organisation spends R8 000 monthly. If the average cost increases to R12 because requests become more complex, the same number of reports now costs R48 000. That is a sixfold increase without adding a single employee or generating an additional report.

Though these figures are illustrative, the principle remains: the number of users has not changed, their questions have. And as AI becomes more capable, we should expect people to ask. How then do businesses budget for technology when its consumption is influenced not only by how many people use it, but by how ambitious their questions become?

None of this means organisations should discourage people from using AI or avoid complex questions. Quite the opposite. An AI-generated financial analysis costing R12 could save an employee two hours of work, identify an irregular transaction or uncover an opportunity worth thousands of rands. That would represent excellent value.

On the other hand, using an expensive AI model to perform a basic calculation that a spreadsheet could complete almost instantly may offer little additional benefit. The important distinction is between the cost of using AI and the value derived from using it.

A low-cost interaction is not automatically value for money, just as an expensive interaction is not necessarily wasteful. Businesses therefore need to move beyond counting prompts and measuring adoption alone. They need to understand what tasks their AI systems are performing, what those tasks cost and whether the outcomes justify the resources consumed. This also means being more deliberate about where AI belongs.

Sometimes a dashboard is sufficient. Sometimes a simple automated workflow is more appropriate. And sometimes the complexity of a problem genuinely justifies the capabilities of an advanced AI model. The objective should not be to use AI for everything. It should be to use AI where it makes a meaningful difference.

Not every question requires AI. Not every calculation requires a sophisticated language model. And not every problem benefits from handing the thinking over to a machine. The adoption of AI must be accompanied by greater awareness, accountability and deliberate choices about how we use the technology.

Ultimately, the true cost of AI is still unfolding. It cannot be understood through the price of a prompt alone, nor through the number of users connected to a system. It must also be considered in terms of resources we consume, the value we create and the thinking we choose to delegate.

The challenge is not simply to make AI more powerful or more widely available. It is to make intelligence accessible without losing sight of its cost, its value or our own ability to think. Because in the GPU gold rush, the greatest uncertainty may not be how much we will pay for AI, but how much we will come to depend on it before we fully understand the price.