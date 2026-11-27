Grant van der Westhuizen, VP, National Sales at Braintree, a Microsoft Solutions Partner.

For decades, enterprise technology projects followed a time-based commercial model. Organisations bought software, engaged implementation partners and paid for the expertise and consulting hours spent deploying and supporting those systems.

Increasingly, AI is beginning to reshape that model, putting pressure on technology firms to rethink how they deliver projects and create value.

AI is changing the economics of technology services

Across the technology industry, AI is reducing the effort traditionally required for consulting activities. It’s what’s known in the industry as ‘consulting compression’: a reduction in the effort and time required to deliver business technology outcomes.

Tasks that previously required specialist intervention, such as deployment, configuration, data onboarding, support and end-user training, can now be completed faster and with less manual effort through AI-assisted workflows, automation and self-service capabilities.

AI can analyse knowledge bases, resolve support issues, surface insights through natural-language prompts and accelerate set-up activities. It can speed up reconciliations, optimise stock management, automate expense processing and improve reporting and analysis.

As these capabilities mature, customers are increasingly questioning the number of hours required to achieve the same outcome, and are naturally less willing to fund lengthy, resource-intensive engagements.

We still need consultants

But despite the dramatic impact of AI on implementation, consultants aren’t going anywhere. As with all professions, their role is simply evolving to stay ahead of the shift in enterprise needs.

AI may reduce implementation effort, but it doesn’t reduce business complexity. Organisations will still need support with governance, security, data readiness, process optimisation, change management and user adoption.

Human oversight further remains essential. AI can automate tasks, identify anomalies and recommend actions, but organisations still need experienced advisers to provide business context, validate recommendations, manage risk and ensure technology decisions align with their organisational objectives.

Demand for managed services

Businesses also don’t stop changing after go-live. New AI capabilities emerge, processes evolve and governance requirements become more complex over time.

As a result, organisations are increasingly looking for partners that can help them optimise, govern and improve technology environments long after implementation. This is driving demand for managed services, ongoing optimisation and strategic advisory support in areas such as governance, security, cost management and agent oversight.

At Braintree, this shift is increasingly reflected in its customer conversations. Organisations are looking beyond implementation and asking how AI, automation and modern business platforms can continue delivering value as their requirements evolve.

In short, implementation remains important, but it’s only the beginning of the relationship.

…and cross-functional process skills

At the same time, AI strategies cannot be owned by a single department. They affect finance, operations, customer engagement, compliance and decision-making across the organisation, which means technology expertise alone is no longer enough.

In fact, AI initiatives rarely succeed on the basis of technology alone. They succeed when organisations can connect people, processes and systems across multiple business functions. And that requires an understanding of how information flows through the organisation and where operational bottlenecks create opportunities for improvement.

Within this context, the most valuable partners will be those that can combine technical knowledge with business process expertise, governance and organisational change, helping organisations determine where AI can create the greatest impact.

A new definition of value

As organisations place less value on effort and more on speed, guidance, governance and continuous optimisation, both buyers and providers will need to rethink how value is created.

The companies that recognise this shift earliest will be best positioned for the next phase of enterprise technology adoption.

When evaluating technology investments, the question is no longer simply which platform to choose. It is also which partner can help them navigate a future where implementation effort matters less and continuous improvement matters more.

To learn more about how Braintree can help your business modernise processes, govern AI initiatives and drive long-term value from technology investments, contact a Braintree specialist today.