The growing challenge of fragmented compliance

Matt Balcomb, Sales Director SA, Smarsh.

Organisations across regulated industries are managing increasing complexity across multiple communication vendors. What began as a practical use of point solutions has evolved into fragmented systems and workflows. As channels expand and regulations tighten, maintaining visibility and oversight is becoming more difficult. This can slow operations and limit access to complete records. Many organisations are moving towards unified approaches to strengthen governance and improve efficiency.

Key takeaways

Bringing communication data together supports clearer visibility and more consistent compliance oversight.

Managing multiple systems can increase operational complexity and slow down investigations.

Voice is becoming an integrated part of digital communications that benefits from unified compliance strategies.

Consolidating platforms can help simplify operations and reduce overall costs.

Centralising data improves audit readiness and strengthens governance across communication channels.

Why visibility and control matter

Matt Balcomb, Sales Director SA at Smarsh, highlights the importance of visibility and control in modern compliance environments.

“True compliance relies on visibility and control. When communications data is spread across multiple platforms and systems, organisations can struggle to maintain that visibility, creating potential exposure not just to regulatory scrutiny, but to wider risks around data management and oversight.”

As communication ecosystems grow, each additional system introduces new processes, integrations and potential inconsistencies. Over time, this can lead to varied retention policies, missed alerts and slower investigations that depend on pulling information from multiple sources.

The expanding role of voice

Voice has traditionally been managed separately from other communication channels, often with its own infrastructure and oversight processes. Advances in cloud telephony, AI transcription and unified data architectures are reshaping how voice is handled within compliance strategies.

“Modern cloud telephony, AI transcription and unified data architectures have transformed voice into just another digital data source,” Balcomb explains. “And it’s one that regulators expect to be captured, retained, supervised and governed with the same rigour as e-mail, chat, SMS, collaboration tools and social channels.”

When voice is brought together with text-based communications, organisations gain more complete conversational context, stronger supervision and more meaningful analytics.

A unified approach to compliance

This shift towards integration is reflected in Smarsh’s acquisition of CallCabinet, which brings compliant voice capture, AI transcription, sentiment analysis, speech analytics and automated quality assurance into a single ecosystem.

“This completes our multi-channel compliance offering with a platform to capture, supervise, analyse and retain every communication mode at enterprise scale,” says Balcomb.

For industries with high regulatory demands and large volumes of communication, this creates a more consistent and governed environment where data is captured, stored and accessed in a unified way.

Strengthening outcomes through consolidation

A more unified approach supports stronger governance by applying consistent policies and controls across all communication channels. It also helps reduce complexity by simplifying integrations, streamlining training and lowering total cost of ownership.

Monitoring and detection improve when alerts operate across a single dataset rather than separate systems. Audit readiness is also strengthened, with faster access to complete and searchable records that support investigations and regulatory responses.

As organisations continue to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory expectations, bringing compliance into a more connected and cohesive framework can support both resilience and long-term success.