The importance of understanding data for AI models

Jeanne-Louise Viljoen, data engineer at PBT Group.

Building an artificial intelligence (AI) model requires a significant investment of time and effort. The planning, development and fine-tuning stages can be meticulous and resource-intensive.

However, despite these efforts, the model may fail unexpectedly. This can be incredibly frustrating for the team involved, as they are forced to go back to the proverbial drawing board and search for more suitable data to achieve a successful solution.

It becomes evident that the success of an AI model is intrinsically tied to the quality and relevance of the data used in its development.

In this article, I explore the critical role of data in the effectiveness of AI models and highlight the importance of thorough data acquisition and preprocessing to ensure successful outcomes.

Understanding the data

Data insights are vital for the development of effective AI models and there are a few key aspects related to this that must be considered. These include:

Data types: Having an understanding of data types establishes the groundwork for building accurate and reliable models. The performance of an AI model is fundamentally tied to the quality and relevance of the data used in training.

Different data types necessitate specific preprocessing techniques: Numerical data may require normalisation, categorical data often needs encoding and textual data typically undergoes tokenisation.

Identifying data types also plays a pivotal role in feature selection: This allows analysts to discern which features contribute meaningfully to model performance.

The choice of model is influenced by the data type as well: For instance, decision trees are suited for categorical data, while neural networks excel with continuous numerical data.

A comprehensive understanding of the data: Awareness of the dataset's size and feature count can inform strategies to capture true underlying patterns instead of noise.

Early identification of issues: Issues such as missing values, outliers, or incorrect data types are essential for maintaining model integrity and enhancing the robustness of results.

Meaningful insights: Conclusions can be drawn from correctly interpretated data.

Different types of AI models are designed to work with specific data types. The choice of model depends on the nature of the data and the task at hand. (See the table at the end for an overview of common AI models and the types of data they typically use.)

Data mistakes

Selecting inappropriate data for an AI model can lead to both common and unique errors. These mistakes include the below and warrant careful consideration:

Insufficient data quantity and irrelevant data

Incorrect labelling

Imbalanced datasets

Lack of data standardisation

Data leakage

Raw categorical data

Highly correlated features

Neglecting feature interactions

Outdated training data

Temporal relationships in time-series data

Poor proxy or synthetic data

Inadequate data augmentation

Changing statistical properties

Inappropriate data aggregation

The impact of using the incorrect data

Mistakes in data selection for AI models can profoundly impact their performance, reliability and usability. Below are key negative consequences associated with poor data choices:

Poor model performance: A model might excel with training data yet falter with unseen data, adversely affecting overall accuracy. For instance, a model utilising outdated datasets may misclassify objects in critical applications like image recognition or fraud detection.

Reduced generalisation capability of the model: Underfitted models oversimplify the understanding of essential relationships. On the other hand, overfitted models fail in production due to their inability to adapt to new data.

Biased predictions: This bias is particularly harmful in sensitive areas.

Model instability: The instability of a model hampers reliability and interpretability.

Misleading insights: False patterns can result in misguided conclusions.

Inefficiency and wasted resources: Inadequate data selection can prolong training times and increase costs.

Untrustworthy model results: Skipped or improperly managed data preprocessing undermines the trustworthiness of model outputs.

Ethical and legal consequences: Biases stemming from poor data can lead to significant ethical and legal ramifications, as well as discriminatory practices that may lead to legal challenges and reputational damage.

Difficulty in debugging: Irrelevant features, neglected data types, or mishandled missing values complicate the debugging process, making it challenging to identify performance issues.

In the end, poor data handling − such as underfitting, irrelevant features, mislabelling, or ignoring missing data − can significantly hinder AI model effectiveness.

Data issues can lead to biased predictions, poor convergence and unreliable results, especially in real-world applications.

Ensuring data relevance, complexity and appropriate augmentation is essential to prevent overfitting, to improve generalisation and to maintain model accuracy over time.

Data teams play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of the data utilised in AI models is not only robust but also conducive to accurate and reliable outcomes. Their efforts are critical to the successful implementation of AI technologies.

As organisations increasingly rely on AI for decision-making, the focus on robust data management practices will be pivotal in enhancing the value derived from AI initiatives.