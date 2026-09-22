The most expensive work in your business is the work nobody designed

Automate the process, not just the task. (Image source: iStock)

Businesses spend a great deal of time thinking about the systems they use, but far less time examining what happens between them.

A finance platform may work exactly as intended. The CRM may do its job. The document management system may be perfectly capable of storing and controlling information. Yet employees are still downloading attachments, re-entering information, forwarding approvals, updating spreadsheets and chasing colleagues for progress.

None of these activities necessarily appear on a process diagram. In many organisations, they were never formally designed at all. They simply developed over time as employees found ways to bridge the gaps between systems, departments and responsibilities.

That is why some of the most expensive work inside a business is also some of the least visible.

Consider a supplier invoice. On paper, the process sounds simple: receive the invoice, approve it, pay it and retain the record.

In reality, the invoice may arrive in a shared mailbox before somebody downloads it and checks whether it belongs to the correct entity. Information is captured into another system. The document is forwarded to a manager for approval. If the manager does not respond, somebody follows up. A spreadsheet may be updated so the finance team knows where the invoice is. Once approval is eventually received, the information may be captured again before the final document is filed somewhere for future reference.

The business describes that as an invoice approval process.

The employee experiences something completely different.

And that difference matters.

For years, digital transformation has largely focused on moving individual business activities away from paper and onto digital platforms. Forms became electronic. Documents moved into repositories. E-mail replaced internal memos and physical routing. Shared spreadsheets replaced many manual registers.

These changes were valuable, but digitisation and transformation are not the same thing.

Sending a document to a manager by e-mail instead of physically carrying it to an office may be faster, but somebody still has to send it. Somebody still has to remember to follow up. Somebody still has to know what happens when the manager is unavailable.

The paper disappeared. The dependency remained.

The same pattern exists across countless business processes. Employees become the integration layer between systems, moving information manually from one place to another because the technology around them has never been designed as a complete process.

It is easy to underestimate the impact because each individual task takes only a few minutes.

A copied customer number here. A renamed document there. A quick e-mail asking whether something has been approved. A few lines added to a spreadsheet.

Multiply those activities across hundreds of employees and thousands of transactions, however, and the cost becomes significant.

More importantly, the cost is not limited to productivity.

Every manual handover introduces risk.

A document can be stored in the wrong location. Information can be captured incorrectly. An approval can remain in an inbox for days. An outdated version can be used. A customer request can disappear into an e-mail thread. A process can grind to a halt because the only employee who knows what happens next is on leave.

These are rarely dramatic technology failures. They are small operational weaknesses that businesses learn to live with.

Until volumes increase.

Until the organisation grows.

Until a key employee leaves.

Or until someone asks for an audit trail and discovers that much of the process happened outside the systems that were supposed to manage it.

This is where organisations need to think differently about automation.

The first question should not be, “Which of these tasks can we automate?”

It should be, “Why does this task exist?”

If an employee is capturing information that already exists in another system, the challenge is not to make that employee capture it faster.

The challenge is to remove the second capture.

If somebody has to manually choose where a document should be filed even though the organisation already knows what type of document it is and which process it belongs to, the answer is not another filing procedure.

The answer is to remove the decision from the employee altogether.

If approvals are repeatedly being chased, the real opportunity is not to send reminder e-mails more efficiently. It is to design a process that automatically routes, tracks, escalates and records the approval.

At Noscotek, this distinction is an important part of how we look at digital transformation.

Technology should not simply reproduce the manual process in another format. It should help organisations rethink how the work should happen in the first place.

That can mean connecting systems that were previously isolated, allowing information to move between them without repeated manual intervention. It can mean linking documents directly to the transactions and processes they support. It can mean introducing business rules so routine work moves automatically while employees focus on exceptions and decisions that genuinely require human input.

It can also mean recognising that replacing an existing system is not always necessary.

Businesses have already made substantial investments in technology. In many cases, the underlying systems work perfectly well. The inefficiency exists in the spaces between them.

This becomes even more important as organisations introduce artificial intelligence into their operations.

AI can read documents, extract information, classify content, summarise communication and recommend actions. These capabilities are powerful, but they do not remove the need for a well-designed process.

An AI tool might identify an invoice and extract the supplier name, amount and purchase order number in seconds. But the business still needs to determine what happens next.

Does the information match what is already in the finance system? Who needs to approve it? What happens when the amount exceeds a threshold? Where must the final record be retained? What should happen if information is missing or incorrect?

AI may make the task intelligent, but it is the surrounding process that turns that intelligence into an operational result.

This is why organisations should be careful not to use AI as another layer on top of inefficient work.

The opportunity is bigger than that.

The organisations that gain the most from automation and AI will be those willing to examine the work nobody has questioned for years.

The spreadsheet that exists because two systems do not communicate.

The e-mail approval everybody accepts as normal.

The document that gets downloaded, renamed and uploaded again.

The employee whose morning begins by copying information from one application into another.

The phrase: “We’ve always done it this way.”

These are not minor inconveniences.

They are signals.

They show where processes have grown around technology instead of technology being designed around the process.

And very often, they point directly to the next opportunity for transformation.

Businesses do not necessarily need another system.

Sometimes they need to look more closely at the work happening between the systems they already have.

www.noscotek.co.za