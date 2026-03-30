The new risk reality for SA SMEs in 2026

Get your resilience score now. (Image: Metrofile Cloud)

South African businesses are entering a volatile operating environment, but many still rely on outdated risk assumptions. For small and medium-sized businesses in particular, the threat environment has shifted. What once looked like manageable IT risks are now systemic business risks. And the most dangerous factor is that many organisations don’t realise how exposed they are. Survival will belong to the businesses that stop assuming they are safe and start proving they are resilient.

Infrastructure stability is an illusion

After periods of improved grid performance, it’s easy for businesses to believe that the worst is behind them, but it isn’t. While national grid metrics have improved, the real risk has shifted into local infrastructure. Municipal distribution networks, ageing transformers and exposed cabling are increasingly vulnerable to failure, overload and theft, and this is where the real disruption happens.

Unlike national outages, these failures are highly localised and unpredictable, and they often take far longer to resolve. The result is a new kind of risk – not widespread blackouts, but targeted, prolonged downtime.

A business may operate through months of apparent stability enjoying 200-plus days of consistent power, only to be taken offline for 24 to 72 hours by a single cable theft incident or transformer failure. And because these incidents are local, they often lack urgency in response. Restoration can be delayed by limited municipal resources, access issues or supply constraints. For the business affected, however, the impact is immediate and severe: operations stop, systems go offline and customer access is lost.

The consequences extend far beyond lost revenue. Prolonged downtime triggers compliance failures, missed SLAs and reputational damage. This is the shift many organisations have not accounted for. They have planned for national instability, but not for unplanned, localised failure with extended recovery times.

In other words, they have built for predictability in an environment that is increasingly unpredictable. That’s why perceived stability is misleading, because resilience is not measured by how often things go wrong, but by how well you continue operating when they do.

Ransomware has evolved and backups are now the target

Cyber risk has also entered a new phase. Globally, cyber incidents have become a common experience for SMEs and the tactics are changing. Attackers are no longer just encrypting live environments. Increasingly, they are targeting backup systems first, ensuring that recovery options are eliminated before an attack is triggered. This fundamentally changes the equation. Businesses that rely on traditional backup strategies without isolation, immutability or disaster recovery capability are no longer protected; they are predictable targets and the assumption that “we can always restore from backup” is quickly becoming obsolete.

Insurance is tightening and resilience is now the price of entry

Although cyber insurance uptake is still relatively low among SMEs in South Africa, it is beginning to gain momentum. Globally, the insurance market is shifting. Cyber insurance is no longer a simple compliance exercise. Insurers want evidence, not intention.

Most cyber cover providers now require proof of resilience controls, including tested disaster recovery and defined recovery times. Businesses that cannot demonstrate this are increasingly being pushed into high-risk insurance pools, where cover is limited and premiums are significantly higher. Often, cover is denied altogether, and this is creating a new reality where resilience is no longer just an IT concern but rather a prerequisite for financial protection.

The hidden risk: Skills and stagnation

Overlaying all of this is a quieter, but equally significant threat: the ICT skills gap. SMEs around the world are operating in a “set and forget” mode. Systems are deployed but not regularly reviewed. Backup jobs run but are not tested. Infrastructure exists but is not audited against current threats. Fewer than 30% of SMEs have a fully implemented and tested disaster recovery plan, and few test their recovery capabilities regularly.

At the same time, more than 90% of business worldwide that suffer prolonged data loss of more than 10 days go bankrupt within one year. Until something breaks, the risk remains invisible and failure is rarely gradual. It is sudden and severe.

The bottom line

South African SMEs are not facing a single risk. They are facing a convergence of risks: infrastructure instability, more sophisticated cyber threats, tightening insurance requirements and internal capability constraints. Individually, each is manageable, but together, they expose a critical weakness: overconfidence in outdated safeguards.

The businesses that will succeed in this environment are the ones that move beyond overconfidence to validate their actual standing.

Get your resilience score

If you don’t know how resilient your business really is, that’s the risk.

Metrofile Cloud offers a free Downtime Resilience Assessment and Downtime Recovery Starter Pack designed to give SMEs immediate clarity. In minutes, these can help you:

Benchmark your resilience score.

Identify critical gaps in your backup and recovery strategy.

Understand your exposure to downtime and insurability risk.

Get a clear, prioritised roadmap to improve.

Get your resilience score now and replace assumption with certainty.