The payroll problem often starts long before payday

Dereck Sigamoney, Managing Director at LabourGenie.Net. (Image: Supplied)

When payroll goes wrong, the problem is not always payroll. For many organisations, the real risk begins long before employees expect their payments. The risk peaks when hours worked, shifts, overtime, leave, employee changes and other workforce information move between disconnected systems, spreadsheets and manual processes before they ever reach payroll.

Every manual handover creates another opportunity for information to be delayed, duplicated, incorrectly captured or missed altogether. When organisations employ hundreds or thousands of people, small inefficiencies upstream can quickly become significant payroll, compliance and employee experience challenges.

It is this disconnect that LabourGenie.Net and Deel Local Payroll powered by PaySpace have spent the past year working together to address.

The two organisations are marking a year of strategic partnership, bringing together LabourGenie.Net’s workforce management expertise with Deel Local Payroll’s cloud-native payroll technology to help organisations create a more connected flow of workforce information; from the point at which employees work through to the point at which they are paid.

Deel Local Payroll officially recognises LabourGenie.Net as a workforce management integration partner, with the integration designed to synchronise employee information, reduce manual data entry and maintain more accurate and consistent records.

“Payroll accuracy is ultimately dependent on the quality of the information feeding into it,” says Dereck Sigamoney, Managing Director of LabourGenie.Net. “If your time, attendance, scheduling, overtime and employee information sit in disconnected environments, your payroll team is already starting at a disadvantage. Our partnership with Deel Local Payroll is about closing that gap and creating a far more seamless journey from workforce activity to payroll.”

From manual intervention to connected data

The integration between the technologies enables time and attendance data to move into payroll without the same reliance on repetitive manual capture. This can help organisations reduce human error, simplify overtime calculations, improve data accuracy and give HR and payroll teams access to more timely workforce information.

The significance extends beyond simply saving administrative time.

Fragmented HCM and payroll environments can create risks around data accuracy, compliance, reporting and operational efficiency, particularly as organisations grow and workforce structures become more complex. Deel itself identifies fragmented systems, manual reconciliation and compliance gaps as challenges facing larger organisations.

Shireen Barnett-Harris, Partner Manager at Deel Local Payroll powered by PaySpace. (Image: AI-enhanced)

“Payroll should not be the place where organisations discover problems in their workforce data,” says Shireen Barnett-Harris, Partner Manager at Deel Local Payroll powered by PaySpace. “The more connected the ecosystem becomes, the greater the opportunity to improve accuracy, visibility and control. Our relationship with LabourGenie.Net brings together two important parts of that ecosystem, helping customers move towards a more integrated approach to managing and paying their people.”

A partnership built around a changing workforce

Over the past year, the relationship has extended beyond technology integration to include joint customer engagement, industry events and market education around the benefits of bringing workforce management and payroll closer together.

Most recently, LabourGenie.Net and Deel Local Payroll jointly showcased their solutions at the ITWeb HR Summit, demonstrating how organisations can use connected technology to address challenges spanning workforce visibility, time and attendance, scheduling, labour costs, compliance and payroll.

Ruben Naidoo, Operations Director at LabourGenie.Net.

For Ruben Naidoo, Operations Director at LabourGenie.Net, the operational impact of integration is particularly important. “HR and payroll teams should be spending their time interpreting information and supporting the business, not checking whether information has been correctly transferred from one system to another,” says Naidoo. “Integration removes unnecessary touch points and gives organisations a much stronger foundation for automation, reporting and better workforce decision-making.”

The future of payroll is connected

The partnership comes at a time when payroll itself is undergoing significant technological change.

Deel is continuing to expand its payroll infrastructure internationally, while Deel Local Payroll powered by PaySpace currently supports local payroll across more than 45 countries. The platform is designed around local statutory requirements and a 100% in-house payroll engine.

At the same time, businesses are increasingly looking for HR, workforce management, payroll, finance and other enterprise systems to communicate rather than operate as isolated technologies.

That makes integration less of a technical “nice to have” and more of an operational imperative.

For LabourGenie.Net and Deel Local Payroll, the partnership has demonstrated what becomes possible when workforce and payroll technology are considered as parts of the same employee journey. “Ultimately, this isn't about connecting software for the sake of connecting software,” concludes Sigamoney. “It is about creating an environment where businesses have better information, employees can have greater confidence in how their time and pay are managed, and HR and payroll teams can focus on higher-value work. That is what we want to build on in the next phase of this partnership.”