Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa (KDZA).

For South African businesses that rely on printed documents to dispatch goods, issue invoices or serve customers, printer costs can extend well beyond the price of the device. Running expenses affect operating budgets, while equipment failures can disrupt workflows, delay orders and hold up invoicing.

The Business Printing TCO (total cost of ownership) Checklist helps local businesses look beyond the purchase price and assess the costs that can affect the bottom line.

A low purchase price can hide expensive toner, frequent part replacements and gaps in service support. These costs need to be assessed before a business commits to a device or fleet.

Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa is urging businesses to consider the total cost of ownership (TCO): what equipment costs to buy, operate, maintain and eventually retire, as well as the potential business impact when equipment is unavailable.

“The cheapest device to buy is not necessarily the least expensive device to own,” says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Manager at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

Kyocera’s Business Printing Total Cost of Ownership Checklist helps buyers compare printers and fleets beyond purchase price. It covers component life, running costs, servicing, downtime, security and disposal, while providing guidance on supplier evidence and demonstrations.

Price the work that stops

A repair invoice captures only part of the cost of a breakdown. If staff have to travel to another site to print delivery notes, for example, the business may also absorb their time, transport and additional administration. If invoicing is delayed, payment may be delayed too.

Estimate potential downtime using staff hours lost, additional transport and temporary printing costs. Keep these costs separate from repair charges, and test different outage scenarios rather than relying on a single forecast.

A useful TCO comparison makes these potential costs visible before purchase. Ask suppliers:

How long will key parts last at our monthly print volume?

Are spare parts held locally, and how quickly can a technician reach each branch?

Does the service contract cover travel, replacement parts and a temporary device?

What will toner, servicing, software and annual price increases cost in rands?

Calculate costs for each business site

TCO figures are only useful if they reflect where and how a printer operates. Use consistent print volumes, colour mixes and comparison periods when assessing different devices, then check:

Electricity: Apply each site’s electricity tariff to expected energy use, including printing and sleep mode. Lower energy consumption can reduce usage-related electricity charges, although it does not affect fixed electricity charges.

Service: Confirm local parts availability, technician travel charges and expected restoration times. A response-time promise alone does not indicate how long printing may actually be unavailable.

Contracts: Include toner, software, annual price increases and any minimum monthly charges. Check what is included and excluded from the quoted price.

Keep parts working for longer

Kyocera’s ECOSYS design separates durable printing components from the toner container, meaning these parts do not need to be replaced every time toner is replenished. Depending on the device and workload, longer component life can help reduce replacement costs, service interruptions and material waste.

The actual benefit depends on workload, maintenance and device selection. Businesses should ask suppliers for supporting information and use demonstrations to test typical documents such as delivery notes and invoices.

Check the costs before signing

A printer's purchase price is only one part of what it costs a business to keep documents moving. Looking at component life, energy use, maintenance, downtime, security and disposal can provide a more complete picture of the investment.

Kyocera’s Business Printing Total Cost of Ownership Checklist helps finance, IT and procurement teams assess these factors and provides guidance for supplier checks, demonstrations and consistent quote comparisons.

Download the Business Printing Total Cost of Ownership Checklist before your next printer or fleet purchase.