The race to remove friction from SA’s property transfer process

Avinash Maharaj, Head: Digital Product Strategy at e4.

The South African property market has made significant strides in digitisation over the past decade, yet for many homebuyers, sellers, banks and attorneys, the property transfer journey remains a process defined by paperwork, delays, fragmented communication and administrative bottlenecks.

While consumers have become accustomed to digital-first experiences in sectors such as banking, retail and insurance, property transactions still often involve multiple stakeholders operating across disconnected systems. The result is slower turnaround times, increased operational costs and a higher risk of errors or fraud.

According to Avinash Maharaj, Head: Digital Product Strategy at e4, the next phase of transformation in the property sector will not be driven by a single technology, but by a shift towards more cohesive, digital experience-led ecosystems.

"The focus should not only be on digitising individual steps, but on designing connected experiences that reduce friction across the entire journey,” says Maharaj. "Speed, in this context, becomes a competitive advantage. When stakeholders can engage through cohesive and integrated experiences, it drives efficiency, transparency and ultimately greater confidence in the process."

One of the most pressing challenges is the growing risk of identity fraud. As transactions become more digitised, institutions must strike a careful balance between security and ease of use. Identity verification, for instance, is a compliance requirement, but also a critical part of the experience itself.

“Secure and seamless identity verification plays a dual role,” Maharaj explains. “It not only strengthens compliance, but also establishes trust early in the process, reducing delays while mitigating both financial and reputational risk for institutions and their customers.”

In practical terms, this means that a customer engaging with a financial or legal institution can have their identity securely verified within seconds using simple, accessible tools, providing immediate assurance to all parties before critical steps, such as approvals or payouts, are executed.

At the same time, communication across stakeholders is changing. Property transactions require the exchange of sensitive information between multiple parties, often across fragmented and unsecure channels.

“Experience-led ecosystems are about intentionally designing how stakeholders move through complex journeys,” adds Maharaj. “This reduces reliance on disjointed communication methods and ensures that information remains traceable, protected and accessible throughout the transaction.”

For example, when sensitive information such as compliance documentation or banking details is requested, customers can engage through secure, structured digital channels, improving both safety and responsiveness while reducing friction.

Document workflows, traditionally a major source of inefficiency, are also being redefined. While automation plays a role in reducing manual effort, the broader impact lies in creating more predictable, consistent and responsive interactions across the life cycle.

“The opportunity is not just to make processes faster,” Maharaj notes. “It is to design experiences that make it easier for stakeholders to engage, collaborate and move transactions forward with confidence.”

This includes the ability to automatically verify documents, standardise templates and maintain fully digital records within a unified environment, reducing the need for repetitive manual checks while enabling faster progression through key transaction milestones.

Similarly, when institutions require approval to move to the next stage, documents can be verified automatically and remain fully digital within the platform, enabling faster progression while maintaining consistency and control.

Beyond the interface, however, the experience is increasingly shaped by the underlying capabilities that enable it. The ability to orchestrate workflows, integrate across systems and leverage deep institutional knowledge becomes a defining factor in delivering consistent and scalable outcomes.

As digital experiences continue to evolve, the interface itself becomes only one part of the equation. The real differentiation lies in the underlying layers that enable adaptability, intelligence and seamless interaction across environments.

Ultimately, the future of property transactions will be defined by how effectively the industry can combine automation, security and collaboration into cohesive experiences. Organisations that successfully reduce friction across the process will not only accelerate turnaround times but also improve trust, transparency and long-term stakeholder confidence.

“The property transfer process involves many moving parts, but every stakeholder shares a common objective: completing transactions efficiently and securely,” says Maharaj. “Those that focus on enabling better experiences, not just better processes, will be best positioned to meet the expectations of a rapidly evolving market.”

As South Africa’s property sector continues its digital evolution, reducing friction is becoming more than an operational goal, it is emerging as a defining driver of experience, trust and competitive advantage.