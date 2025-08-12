The real innovation gap and how distributors can close it

Andrew Harris, chief sales and marketing officer, DCC Technologies. (Image: DCC Technologies)

You see it in every vendor keynote, every software release, every headline about AI. But when you step back and look at how ICT distribution actually works day to day, there’s a quiet truth no one really says out loud: most of us are still doing things the old way.

I’m not talking about legacy platforms or the slow pace of automation. I’m talking about the mindset. The one that says: “If it’s working, why change it?” That’s the gap. The real innovation gap isn’t about what’s available. It’s about what’s being used. It’s the distance between what’s possible and what’s actually being done. And it’s growing.

Operationally, that gap shows up when we rely on manual processes we’ve convinced ourselves are fine. When we delay upgrades because “the current system is good enough”. When we stick with long approval chains, outdated credit processes and fragmented workflows because fixing them feels like too much effort. But here’s the thing. Those same inefficiencies are costing time, margin and momentum. Every single day.

Relational innovation is subtle, but powerful. It begins when we evolve how we listen, collaborate and show up, especially when things get complex. Some of our strongest growth has come from relationships that were once transactional but shifted. We started asking better questions. We shared information before it was needed. We checked in, not because something was wrong, but because we wanted to stay connected. That is when partnership starts to feel like alignment.

And then there’s data. Everyone collects it. Very few use it well. Most of the value sits locked in systems, waiting to be reported on after the fact. But innovation here isn’t just about analytics or reporting. It’s about interpretation. It’s about connecting the dots before someone else does. And it’s about using what we know to help resellers make faster, better decisions, not just for them, but with them.

The uncomfortable part is that many of the blockers are of our own making. Habit is a powerful thing. It gives the illusion of control. We tell ourselves we’re busy, but deep down we know we’re just circling the same routines, avoiding the friction of change. The irony is, friction is where progress usually starts. If we don’t lean into it, we stay stuck, comfortably inefficient.

We’re not perfect. There are still gaps we’re closing, too. But we’ve seen what happens when we get it right. Processes speed up. Conversations change. Trust deepens. Opportunities land sooner, and more often.

And it’s never about one big leap. It’s the small shifts that compound. A better system. A faster response. A more honest check-in. A bit of margin recovered. A layer of complexity removed. Over time, those become the difference between staying relevant and being replaced.

The truth is, innovation doesn’t need more noise. It needs more action. Not showy, not flashy, just deliberate, grounded action that closes the space between what could be done and what gets done.

Because in this market, the gap won’t close itself. And the cost of leaving it open is starting to show.