The refurbished IT revolution has already started

Kwirirai Rukowo, Managing Executive of Qrent. (Image: Qrent)

The biggest mistake in technology procurement may no longer be buying the wrong device; it may be assuming that new is automatically better. For years, refurbished IT was treated as the cheaper compromise, the option businesses considered when budgets were tight or supply chains failed.

That attitude is becoming harder to defend. The refurbished market is evolving from a niche corner of IT into a serious alternative to conventional procurement, and the forces driving that change are economic, environmental and operational.

The economics alone are enough to disrupt the old model. IDC forecasts global PC shipments will decline by 11.3% in 2026 while average selling prices rise by 18.3%, driven largely by a prolonged memory shortage. For South African organisations already dealing with currency pressure, inflation and unpredictable supply chains, buying thousands of brand new devices every refresh cycle is becoming increasingly difficult to justify.

At the same time, hybrid work continues to sustain demand for portable computing, meaning businesses still need large numbers of capable devices without necessarily needing the latest generation.

While cost was a key driver for several years, sustainability is changing the definition of what responsible technology procurement looks like. The Global E Waste Monitor estimates that 62 million tonnes of electronic waste was generated globally in 2022, with only 22.3% documented as formally collected and recycled.

Further, South Africa’s evolving waste management framework is placing greater emphasis on circular economy principles, keeping materials in use for longer and reducing waste to landfill.

Extended producer responsibility (EPR) further strengthens this approach, encouraging greater accountability across the product life cycle and making re-use, refurbishment, recyclability and responsible end-of-life management increasingly important procurement considerations.

For companies facing increasing ESG expectations, refurbishment can therefore move from being a budget tactic to becoming part of a credible circular technology strategy.

Supply chain disruptions are also accelerating the change. The pandemic exposed the vulnerability of relying on a single route to new hardware, while the current memory shortage is creating another wave of uncertainty. Refurbishment gives organisations another source of supply, particularly when they need hundreds or thousands of devices at short notice.

A business that can combine new equipment with professionally refurbished equipment has more options when prices rise, stock becomes scarce or a large workforce suddenly needs to be equipped. This shift is therefore not simply about buying affordable computers. It is about making the technology supply chain more resilient.

The biggest barrier to refurbished equipment has always been trust. That is changing too. Refurbished no longer has to mean somebody else's unwanted laptop with an uncertain history. The professional refurbishment industry is becoming increasingly structured around inspection, diagnostics, component replacement, grading and certification.

Unlike in the past, where IT equipment would be classified into grades, eg, grade A, B and C, modern refurbishment has made these classifications redundant. The old classifications used to provide a transparent indication of cosmetic condition, while technical testing established whether the device was actually fit for purpose. We now take a different approach, offering premium refurbished devices across the board rather than sorting stock into grades.

This shift towards structure and accountability isn't limited to independent refurbishers. Three of the world's largest OEMs – Lenovo, Dell and HP – have also entered the market with their own certified refurbished programmes, proof that refurbished has earned its place in the industry.

Security is equally important. Manufacturer programmes are increasingly demonstrating what that standard can look like. Lenovo states that its certified refurbished devices are wiped according to NIST SP 800 88 standards, while Dell describes a process involving data wiping, inspection, testing, repair and cosmetic grading.

Warranty coverage is another important distinction. A professionally refurbished business device backed by a meaningful warranty is a very different proposition from buying an unknown second-hand machine with no accountability.

The performance argument is changing as well. The question is not whether a refurbished device can outperform the newest model. It is whether it can perform the job required of it. For many employees running cloud applications, collaboration tools, browsers, productivity software and enterprise applications, a previous generation business class laptop may provide more than enough performance.

This is particularly relevant to hybrid workforces that need large fleets of reliable devices rather than a premium specification for every employee. South Africa's refurbished electronics imports grew by 120.68% between 2023 and 2024, according to 6Wresearch, while its 2026 market research now tracks manufacturer refurbishment, third-party refurbishment, certification and corporate demand as distinct parts of the market.

Where this becomes genuinely revolutionary is what happens next. Refurbishment is moving from an end-of-life activity into a mainstream technology life cycle strategy, with manufacturer backed programmes, certified refurbishers, warranties and increasingly sophisticated grading standards helping to professionalise the market. Regulation is reinforcing the same direction.

The European Union's Right to Repair rules are being applied from 31 July 2026, explicitly promoting repair, re-use and longer product life cycles. The result is a technology economy in which a device can have multiple productive lives instead of one linear journey from manufacturer to employee to disposal.

The refurbished IT revolution is therefore not about persuading businesses to buy old computers; it’s about challenging the assumption that new automatically means better value. In the years ahead, the smartest technology strategy may be the one that knows when to buy new, when to refurbish, when to re-use and when to retire. The box may be old. The strategy is anything but.