The rise of AI agents in mobile apps

Lloyd Hendricks, practice head of mobile services at DVT.

In my previous article − “The blueprint for app development success” − I highlighted four foundational pillars for creating impactful mobile apps. These included having a clear vision, understanding users deeply, acknowledging boundaries and keeping things simple.

While these principles still hold true, the mobile app landscape is evolving. Super apps like China’s WeChat, Indonesia’s Gojek and Southeast Asia’s Grab were once praised as the pinnacle of digital convenience. They brought multiple services into a single platform, offering users everything from messaging and transport, to banking and food delivery.

However, times have changed. These same super apps are now facing growing criticism. Many users are increasingly frustrated by overloaded features and cluttered interfaces that make navigation a chore.

According to a Financial Times analysis, packing too many tools into one app often leads to a poor user experience. People now prefer apps that do one thing well rather than many things poorly.

Let’s look at some research. A 2022 Statista survey across Australia, Germany, the UK and the US found that more than a quarter of respondents were not keen on combining multiple functionalities into one app. Their concerns were largely about complexity and usability. Another study pointed out that cluttered menus and excessive choices often cause decision-making paralysis. This complexity can push users away rather than keep them engaged.

AI agents, which are becoming more powerful and capable, could play a big role in making super apps useful again.

So, does this mean the end of super apps? Not quite. If we take a closer look at how AI is being used to simplify digital experiences, there’s a strong case to be made for its revival.

The potential comeback

Super apps earned their popularity by putting everyday services into one convenient space. In theory, this made life easier. In practice, as features piled on, usability took a hit. Today, many users are shifting towards more focused apps that offer simpler, faster interactions.

This trend reflects a broader shift in digital habits. For instance, the number of apps people use each month has dropped slightly. In 2023, the average smartphone user engaged with 46 apps per month, down from 48 in 2020. While this may seem small, it points to saturation and a growing preference for quality over quantity.

But there’s a silver lining. AI agents, which are becoming more powerful and capable, could play a big role in making super apps useful again. Rather than adding more features, these tools can make existing ones easier to use.

Changing the game

AI agents are reshaping how we use apps by reducing the number of steps it takes to get things done. Instead of opening an app, logging in, and tapping through menus, an AI agent can handle tasks in the background. Imagine it paying your bills, adding groceries to your cart while you speak, or booking your regular Monday ride without you having to lift a finger.

These agents use past purchases, location and behaviour data to offer more tailored, helpful experiences. For example, your home screen could automatically adjust based on which services you use most.

This saves time and makes apps feel more personal. The less you have to think about how to use an app, the better the experience.

Talking to your apps

Another major development is the rise of voice-enabled AI. This technology makes interacting with apps feel natural. No need to scroll, tap, or type − just speak.

You could say: “Send R200 to my savings account,” or “Book a ride to the airport tomorrow at 6pm,” and the AI would take care of it. Voice AI also allows for real-time, context-aware responses, which businesses are using to create more personalised and engaging user experiences.

This shift from touch to talk has the potential to make super apps even more seamless. It removes the friction that often turns users away.

Of course, smarter apps mean more data sharing, which raises issues of trust. For AI agents to work well, they need access to sensitive information like payment history, location and preferences.

That’s why transparency and security are essential. With new regulations such as GDPR and increasing restrictions on platforms like iOS and Android, users are rightly concerned about how their data is handled. Developers need to be aware of what data is collected, how it's stored and how it’s used.

Apps that prioritise privacy and communicate these practices will build trust more effectively. And trust is the foundation for long-term user loyalty.

Where to from here?

For those building the next generation of mobile apps, the opportunity is clear. AI agents can help remove complexity and enhance the experience without adding more buttons, screens, or distractions.

Start by asking simple questions. What can we automate for the user? How can voice commands improve the flow? Are we explaining clearly how their data is used?

Looking ahead, AI is only one part of the picture. Technologies like blockchain, internet of things and predictive analytics are also set to shape the future of mobile platforms. Together, they can help super apps evolve into intelligent systems that feel less like apps and more like trusted digital assistants.

The future belongs to smart, responsive and human-centred experiences. And AI agents may be the bridge that gets us there.