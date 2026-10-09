The rise of autonomous AI demands a new security strategy

AI security is a strategy that spans people, identities, data, infrastructure and governance. (Image: Cyberrey)

Artificial intelligence is entering a new phase.

For the past few years, organisations have focused on using AI to improve productivity, automate repetitive tasks and support decision-making. Today, that evolution is accelerating. AI agents are no longer simply generating content or answering questions – they are beginning to perform tasks, interact with business systems, make decisions and execute workflows with increasing levels of autonomy.

This shift represents one of the most significant changes to enterprise technology since the widespread adoption of cloud computing.

It also presents a new cyber security challenge.

The conversation should no longer centre on whether organisations should adopt AI. That decision has already been made. The more important question is whether security strategies are evolving quickly enough to govern and protect autonomous AI.

AI agents are becoming digital co-workers

Every AI agent requires access to information in order to perform its function.

It may need to retrieve customer records, interact with cloud applications, analyse confidential documents, connect to APIs or initiate business processes. In many respects, these agents are becoming digital employees, operating alongside human users across the organisation.

The difference is that AI agents can operate continuously, make decisions at machine speed and, if given excessive permissions, interact with multiple systems simultaneously.

Like any employee, an AI agent can only be trusted if its access is governed appropriately.

The rapid growth of non-human identities means organisations must rethink traditional identity management. AI agents should be treated as privileged digital identities that require authentication, least-privilege access, continuous monitoring and clear accountability.

AI isn't creating new threats – it is accelerating existing ones

There is a common misconception that AI introduces entirely new categories of cyber attacks.

In reality, many of today's risks are familiar.

Phishing becomes more convincing when attackers use generative AI to create personalised campaigns at scale. Credential theft becomes more damaging when compromised accounts provide access to AI-powered workflows. Sensitive information can be unintentionally exposed through AI tools that are connected to enterprise data without appropriate governance.

The real challenge is not that AI changes the nature of cyber threats.

It changes their speed, scale and sophistication.

Autonomous agents also create opportunities for attackers to chain together multiple actions far more quickly than would be possible manually. A compromised identity, an over-permissioned AI agent and access to sensitive data can combine to create a high-impact security incident in a matter of minutes.

Organisations cannot rely on yesterday's security models to manage tomorrow's autonomous technologies.

AI security requires a layered approach

As AI adoption accelerates, many organisations are searching for an "AI security solution".

That approach misses the point.

AI security is not a single technology or product category. It is a security strategy that spans people, identities, data, infrastructure and governance.

Organisations should begin by strengthening security awareness so employees can recognise increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled social engineering attacks. Identity security must extend beyond human users to include AI agents and other non-human identities. Sensitive information should remain protected regardless of whether it is accessed by employees or AI applications. Security teams need continuous visibility across networks, cloud environments and AI workloads to detect abnormal behaviour before it escalates. At the same time, organisations must manage their external digital footprint, as AI can amplify impersonation, fraud and brand abuse.

Viewed individually, these are established cyber security disciplines.

Viewed collectively, they form the foundation of secure AI adoption.

Security should enable AI innovation

The organisations that will gain the greatest value from AI will not necessarily be those that deploy it first.

They will be the organisations that build trust into AI from the outset.

Security should not be viewed as a barrier to AI adoption. Instead, it should provide the governance, visibility and resilience needed for organisations to innovate confidently while reducing risk.

As autonomous AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations, boards and executive teams should begin treating AI governance as a business priority rather than solely a technology initiative.

Those conversations should focus not only on what AI can do, but also on what AI is allowed to access, how its actions are monitored and how accountability is maintained.

Cyber security has always evolved alongside technology. Autonomous AI is simply the next chapter.

The organisations that prepare now will be better positioned to harness AI's potential while maintaining trust, resilience and control.

Recognising this shift, Cyberrey has developed an AI Security Framework that helps organisations address AI risk through a layered, defence-in-depth approach. Rather than viewing AI security as a standalone discipline, the framework aligns human risk management, AI agent governance, identity security, data protection, network visibility, threat detection, digital risk protection and secure infrastructure into a single strategic model.

Supported by technologies including Meta1st, Securden, Forestall, Cyberhaven, Gatewatcher, Gurucul, Brandefense and Penguin Solutions, the framework is designed to help organisations embrace AI with confidence while ensuring governance and security evolve at the same pace as innovation.

"AI is fundamentally changing the way organisations operate, but it is also reshaping the cyber threat landscape," says Terrence Tuwe, Regional Director – Africa at Cyberrey. "The organisations that will lead in the AI era won't be those that move the fastest – they'll be those that build security, governance and trust into every stage of their AI journey."