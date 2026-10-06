The rise of intelligent operations and network automation

AI-driven analytics shift networks from reactive to predictive. (Image source: 123RF)

Managing modern networks is no longer just about keeping systems online – it’s about operating complex environments at scale with visibility, consistency and resilience.

As a Huawei Gold Partner supporting customers across education, public sector, mining and enterprise environments, BNI has seen a major shift in how networks are operated. Traditional reactive support models are no longer enough for organisations running hundreds of sites, thousands of users and business-critical applications.

In the past, support teams would typically only become aware of problems once users reported them. Engineers then had to manually work across multiple systems to identify root causes, often under pressure and with limited visibility.

Today, intelligent operations platforms such as Huawei iMaster NCE Campus are completely changing that model.

By using AI-driven analytics and real-time telemetry, networks can now be monitored holistically across wireless, switching, WAN and security layers. Instead of isolated alarms, engineers gain correlated insights that identify abnormal behaviour patterns before they escalate into service-impacting incidents.

Across the customer environments BNI manages, this has significantly improved operational response times and stability.

For example, in high-density educational environments during peak usage periods, AI-driven analytics enabled BNI to identify rising wireless association retries, uplink congestion trends and uneven client distribution before users experienced major degradation. By proactively optimising WLAN parameters and redistributing load, performance issues were resolved before widespread disruption occurred.

In enterprise and industrial environments, including sectors such as mining and transport infrastructure, intelligent operations have also improved visibility into WAN health and application performance. Instead of reacting to degraded links after outages occur, traffic can be dynamically adjusted based on real-time conditions such as latency, jitter and packet loss.

One of the biggest operational improvements, however, has come through predictive maintenance and self-healing capabilities.

Rather than simply alerting engineers after failures occur, AI-driven systems continuously learn network behaviour and detect early signs of instability. In some scenarios, predefined remediation actions can be automatically triggered – such as rerouting traffic, restarting services or isolating problematic devices – without manual intervention.

This reduces downtime significantly and improves business continuity for customers operating critical services across distributed environments.

The reach of BNI's services and support teams has also evolved alongside these technologies.

With centralised visibility through iMaster NCE Campus, BNI's engineering teams can more efficiently monitor and support multiple customer environments on a unified operational platform. This enables proactive customer engagement, faster fault isolation and more consistent operational standards across geographically distributed sites.

Automation further strengthens this capability.

In large environments, manual configuration management often introduces inconsistencies that create operational and security risks over time. With policy-driven automation, the company can standardise and consistently enforce configurations, segmentation policies and security controls across all managed sites.

This not only improves efficiency but also supports governance, auditability and compliance objectives.

The result is a shift from reactive support to intelligent operations – where networks become more resilient, more predictable and easier to scale.

For engineering teams, this means spending less time firefighting repetitive incidents and more time focusing on optimisation, innovation and customer outcomes.

As organisations continue their digital transformation journeys, intelligent operations and network automation are rapidly becoming essential capabilities rather than future ambitions.

The future of network operations is proactive, predictive and increasingly autonomous.