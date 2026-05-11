The skills gap quietly undermining your AI strategy

Loraine Vorster, VP for sub-Saharan Africa at CompTIA.

Most organisations have already begun adopting AI. However, deploying technology and being truly prepared to use it are two very different things. While platforms are being rolled out at pace, the skills required to use them responsibly, securely and effectively are not keeping up.

Recent research from CompTIA, which positions itself as a leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification, highlights this disconnect. While 43% of organisations are still defining their AI strategy and 27% consider it a low priority, only around 20% are actively developing internal policies.

“There is a clear disconnect between ambition and capability,” says Brad Thomas, Sales and Marketing Director at NIL Data Africa. “Organisations recognise the competitive advantage AI offers and are moving quickly to adopt it. However, in many cases, they are not aligning this adoption with the technical skills required to support and sustain it effectively.”

When implementation outpaces readiness

Deploying AI without structured upskilling introduces significant risk. Research from Metomic indicates that 68% of organisations have already experienced AI-related data leakage incidents, often due to employees inadvertently sharing sensitive information with AI tools. Gartner further warns that more than 40% of advanced AI initiatives risk stalling due to governance and capability gaps.

Without the right skills in place, organisations face increased exposure to cyber security threats, data leakage and POPIA compliance failures – all of which can escalate into reputational damage.

There is also a human impact. Employees expected to manage AI-enabled environments without the necessary training often experience decreased confidence and engagement.

“Consider the impact on your workforce,” Thomas explains. “Engineers hired to manage traditional infrastructure are now expected to operate in AI-driven environments without the required skills. This not only affects morale but also increases the likelihood of talent attrition, as individuals seek organisations that prioritise their development.”

Building the right certification foundation

CompTIA has been embedding AI competencies into its globally recognised certifications for several years, ensuring that foundational IT skills evolve alongside emerging technologies.

According to Loraine Vorster, VP for sub-Saharan Africa at CompTIA, cyber security remains one of the most critical areas for AI-related upskilling.

“Organisations must prioritise the upskilling of teams responsible for protecting intellectual property and managing cyber threats,” says Vorster. “AI introduces a new level of sophistication to both attack vectors and defence mechanisms, making it essential that cyber security professionals are equipped with the appropriate knowledge and capabilities.”

She emphasises that AI awareness should not be limited to technical teams.

“A foundational understanding of AI should extend across the entire organisation – from entry-level employees through to executive leadership,” she explains. “This ensures a consistent baseline of knowledge, enabling individuals to engage with AI tools responsibly and effectively, regardless of their role.”

Vorster also advises organisations to take a structured and strategic approach to skills development.

“Organisations should partner with trusted training providers to design structured learning pathways aligned to their business objectives,” she says. “Attempting to develop internal training programmes without the necessary expertise can introduce risk, particularly in a rapidly evolving domain like AI.”

She adds that globally recognised certifications remain critical.

“Established certification bodies bring the benefit of rigorous research, governance alignment and industry validation. This ensures that the skills being developed are relevant, credible and aligned to global standards.”

A commitment, not a once-off initiative

For leadership teams serious about AI readiness, the focus must extend beyond technology deployment to long-term capability building.

“Executive leadership, particularly CIOs, must take a holistic view,” says Thomas. “This includes not only implementing AI technologies, but also ensuring the organisation is equipped with the skills, governance frameworks and policies required to support them.”

Crucially, AI upskilling cannot be treated as a once-off initiative. The pace of change in AI means that skills must be continuously refreshed.

“Organisations often assume that once training is completed, the risk is addressed,” Vorster notes. “In reality, AI is evolving rapidly, and continuous learning is essential. Where internal expertise is limited, organisations should not hesitate to engage external specialists to support their journey.”

Close the AI skills gap

As AI adoption accelerates, the organisations that will succeed are those that invest as much in people as they do in technology.

NIL Africa partners with leading global certification bodies like CompTIA to help organisations build practical, scalable AI skills across all levels of the business.

To start building AI capability within your organisation, explore the CompTIA AI Essentials course: https://nil.co.za/product/comptia-ai-essentials/.

Or contact NIL Africa to design a tailored AI upskilling pathway aligned to your business strategy.