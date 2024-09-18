The strategic role of managed print services during economic challenges

Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

In 2024, South African businesses are grappling with a slow economic growth, marked by a modest GDP growth expected to reach 1.3% in 2024. The economic environment is further strained by prevailing uncertainty with the persistent energy crisis, infrastructure challenges and high inflation and interest rates, all of which are compounded by operational challenges in key infrastructure sectors like rail and ports.

Market data consistently shows a strong growth trend in the adoption of managed print services (MPS) both in South Africa and globally. According to industry reports by Gartner and IDC, businesses are increasingly recognising the value of MPS as a strategic tool for reducing costs, improving efficiency and enhancing security. IDC’s Worldwide and U.S. Managed Print and Document Services Forecast for 2022-2026 highlights a steady increase in MPS adoption, driven by the need for digital transformation and cost management in complex business environments.

In South Africa, the demand for MPS has grown significantly, not only to manage costs in printing but also as a strategic lever for broader operational efficiency and resilience. "Studies have shown that businesses can save up to 30% on their printing costs through MPS implementation. In a challenging economic environment, these savings can make a substantial difference to the bottom line, allowing businesses to reallocate resources to critical areas," says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa. Kyocera Document Solutions has been at the forefront of this, providing MPS that significantly reduces costs, minimises device downtime and streamlines operations – a critical advantage in today’s economic climate. While MPS is widely recognised as an industry standard term focusing on print management, Kyocera takes this a step further with its own managed document services (MDS). MDS encompasses not only the print environment, but also the entire document life cycle, including digitisation, document capture and workflow optimisation. This holistic approach delivers additional cost savings and improved operational efficiencies, addressing the broader needs of modern businesses beyond printing.

Griffith emphasises the transformative impact of MDS, stating: "In these turbulent times, where every cost saving is vital, MDS provides not just a buffer against operational inefficiencies, but also aligns with the agility businesses require to adapt to rapid changes in the marketplace."

Both MPS and MDS are increasingly relevant as businesses seek to mitigate high operational costs and navigate the complexities of modern compliance and security demands. MPS focuses on managing print environments, while MDS expands this by optimising the entire document life cycle for greater efficiency and cost savings. These services extend beyond print management to provide comprehensive data insights, driving smarter business decisions – critical for companies facing fluctuating demand and the need for stringent cost controls.

The environmental aspect of MPS and MDS also resonate strongly with the global shift towards sustainability, a significant concern for many South African companies aiming to reduce their ecological footprint. By reducing paper usage by up to 20% and cutting down on energy consumption, Kyocera’s MDS solutions not only provide cost savings, but also contribute to the company’s sustainability goals, which is increasingly crucial as businesses align with global environmental standards.



“As South African businesses confront these multifaceted challenges, the role of MPS and MDS, along with the unique value propositions they offer, becomes increasingly indispensable,” says Griffith. These services not only ensure operational continuity and cost-effectiveness, but could also be pivotal for South African businesses as they strive to maintain competitiveness and operational excellence in a challenging economic landscape.