The third generation of fraud: Trust as a critical infrastructure target

While AI strengthens fraud prevention, it also introduces a different category of risk. (Image: MoData)

The first generation of fraud targeted money.

The second targeted identities.

The third is targeting trust itself.

Artificial intelligence has not created this shift; it has accelerated it!

For decades, fraud prevention focused on protecting transactions, authenticating customers and securing digital channels. Today, those controls remain essential, but they are no longer sufficient. Fraudsters are no longer simply exploiting technical vulnerabilities; they are systematically manipulating confidence, credibility and human behaviour. Every convincing deepfake, every cloned voice, every fake investment platform and every impersonated executive chips away at the one asset on which every digital economy depends: trust.

The defining challenge for financial institutions is therefore no longer whether to adopt artificial intelligence, but how to govern it in a way that strengthens trust without introducing new forms of systemic risk.

The shift nobody is talking about

Traditionally, fraud risk was measured in financial losses. Today, organisations are beginning to realise that the greater loss is confidence.

Each successful scam teaches customers one thing:

Don't trust the next message.

Don't trust the bank.

Don't trust the caller.

Don't trust the payment request.

Don't trust the QR code.

Don't trust the biometric verification.

Eventually...

Don't trust the digital economy.

That is systemic trust erosion. Fraud therefore becomes far more than a financial crime.

It becomes an economic problem.

AI is democratising criminal capability

Artificial intelligence has dramatically lowered the barriers to sophisticated fraud. Capabilities that once required specialist skills are now accessible through widely available AI tools.

Criminals can use AI to generate persuasive phishing content, clone voices, create synthetic identities, build convincing fake websites, automate multilingual conversations and tailor scams at unprecedented scale.

The result is not simply more fraud; it is industrialised deception.

The challenge is no longer one fraudster targeting one victim. Increasingly, it is one operator orchestrating thousands of autonomous interactions.

The hidden risk: AI monocultures

While AI strengthens fraud prevention, it also introduces a different category of risk.

If financial institutions increasingly rely on the same cloud providers, the same foundation models, the same fraud engines and similar decision-making logic, they may unintentionally create systemic concentration risk. A risk already raised by the European Systemic Risk Board.

The concern is not that AI makes poor decisions. The concern is that everyone begins making the same decisions.

In fraud prevention, diversity has long been a strength. Different institutions deploy different models, processes and controls, making it harder for criminals to scale successful attacks.

As AI becomes more standardised, that diversity may diminish. A weakness in one widely adopted model, service or dependency could be replicated across the sector.

The result is not merely operational risk. It is the possibility of correlated failures, correlated blind spots and correlated cyber vulnerabilities.

Rethinking fraud through the lens of digital trust

Perhaps the greatest mistake organisations can make is continuing to think of fraud solely as a transactional problem.

Trust is not established once during onboarding. It is built and verified continuously.

Identity may confirm who someone claims to be.

Behaviour reveals how they interact.

Devices provide context.

Transaction patterns indicate intent.

Threat intelligence exposes emerging risks.

Together, these signals create a dynamic picture of digital trust.

The future of fraud prevention lies not in any single technology, but in the ability to continuously assess trust across every interaction.

From detection to trust engineering

This is where the industry needs to evolve.

The future is not about deploying more AI. It is about designing systems that make trust measurable, resilient and adaptive. That requires investment in:

Behavioural intelligence alongside identity verification.

Continuous authentication rather than point-in-time verification.

Brand protection and rapid disruption of impersonation campaigns.

Cross-sector intelligence sharing between banks, telecommunications providers, technology companies and law enforcement.

Governance frameworks that ensure AI decisions remain transparent, accountable and resilient.

Technology alone will not solve the trust problem.

Well-governed ecosystems will.

Artificial intelligence is simultaneously the greatest accelerator of fraud and one of our most powerful tools to combat it.

Whether it ultimately strengthens or weakens the financial system will depend less on the technology itself and more on the governance, collaboration and trust frameworks we build around it.

The institutions that succeed over the next decade will not simply detect fraud faster. They will become trusted custodians of the digital economy.

Because in the age of autonomous deception, trust is no longer a by-product of secure systems.

It is the system.