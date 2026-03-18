The time heist – how SA companies can stop losing millions in payroll

Tymportal. (Image: CYBAUG)

South African businesses are losing millions annually due to inaccurate timesheets, manual clock-ins and inefficient leave management. Tymportal, a locally developed workforce management platform, offers a simple, mobile-first solution to help organisations regain control over time, attendance and leave processes.

Dubbed “the time heist” by industry insiders, the problem of payroll leakage is widespread. Hybrid work models and remote employees create opportunities for errors, duplicate entries and fraudulent claims. Tymportal addresses these challenges with:

Real-time clock-ins and clock-outs , including lunch break tracking.

, including lunch break tracking. Biometric-enabled verification to ensure authenticity.

to ensure authenticity. Mobile leave applications directly from employee devices.

directly from employee devices. Automated reporting for managers and HR teams.

“Employees can now submit leave requests, track their working hours and clock in or out seamlessly from their phones. This not only saves hours of administrative work but also prevents costly payroll errors,” said August Bhila, Lead Developer at CYBAUG, the company behind Tymportal.

Why Tymportal matters: Early adopters report significant reductions in payroll leakage and administrative bottlenecks. Managers gain real-time visibility into employee attendance, while employees enjoy self-service capabilities that were previously impossible with traditional systems.

Tymportal’s locally tailored solution ensures compliance with South African labour and data protection laws, while its scalable design makes it ideal for organisations of any size – from small enterprises to large distributed teams.

Industry impact: In an era where remote work is becoming standard, South African companies can no longer rely on paper timesheets or manual leave logs. Tymportal empowers businesses to save millions, improve productivity and modernise HR operations – all while providing employees with transparency and autonomy over their schedules.