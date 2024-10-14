Think Tank Software Solutions announces strategic partnership with Docusign to enhance IT service management offerings

Think Tank aims to stay at the forefront of ITSM innovation.

Think Tank Software Solutions is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Docusign, the intelligent agreement management company which positions itself as a global leader in electronic signature technology. Finalised in August 2024, this partnership marks a significant step in Think Tank’s ongoing mission to deliver innovative digital employee workspace experience solutions that streamline operations and improve efficiency for its clients.

Driving innovation in IT service management

This collaboration is rooted in Think Tank’s Research and Development (R&D) strategy, which emphasises proactive exploration of the latest IT service management (ITSM) trends and technologies. By integrating Docusign’s e-signature capabilities with Ivanti ITxM, Think Tank can offer enhanced service offerings that reduce manual effort, automate workflows and improve overall security.

The partnership aligns closely with Think Tank’s goal to stay at the forefront of ITSM innovation, offering clients solutions that meet evolving market needs and provide unique value. The integration of Docusign into Think Tank’s ITxM solutions is set to empower organisations by streamlining document handling, reducing paperwork and ensuring secure, compliant e-signatures.

Key benefits of the partnership

The integration of Docusign with Ivanti ITxM brings a host of benefits to Think Tank’s clients:

Enhanced efficiency: Automate repetitive tasks, streamline processes and reduce manual effort, particularly in document approvals, dependencies and management.

Automate repetitive tasks, streamline processes and reduce manual effort, particularly in document approvals, dependencies and management. Reduced paperwork: Eliminate the need for physical paperwork, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach that can be tracked and audited on the Ivanti ITxM platform.

Eliminate the need for physical paperwork, contributing to a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach that can be tracked and audited on the Ivanti ITxM platform. Workflow automation: Orchestrate workflows across different systems and applications with seamless document handling.

Orchestrate workflows across different systems and applications with seamless document handling. Improved security and auditing: Ensure secure document transmission and storage with Docusign, augmented by Ivanti ITxM’s access controls and permissions.

Ensure secure document transmission and storage with Docusign, augmented by Ivanti ITxM’s access controls and permissions. Cost savings: Achieve cost savings through process automation and reduced paper usage, leading to better resource utilisation and fewer delays.

"Our partnership with Docusign allows Think Tank to seamlessly integrate e-signature capabilities into existing customer workflows. By embedding Docusign's e-signature functionality directly into processes managed with Ivanti's Neurons for ITSM, we enable businesses to automate document handling, reduce manual steps and ensure secure and compliant transactions. Whether it's streamlining employee onboarding, obtaining job card sign-offs in field services or simplifying asset contract signing, this integration helps our customers enhance efficiency, maintain control over their workflows, and deliver a smoother, more reliable experience for their users – ultimately driving value across their entire organisation," says Greg Strydom, CEO of Think Tank Software Solutions.

Expanding the partnership’s impact

The initial focus on leveraging the value of Docusign’s e-signature capabilities via the following use cases documented by Think Tank involves:

Using N4ITM's self-service capability and workflow feature, we will trigger the signing of an employee handbook as part of the onboarding request.

Think Tank is also exploring several other common and practical use cases, such as:

Signing NDA agreements related to access requests.

Signing service agreements or contracts.

Signing for equipment being removed from site.

The signing of job card for field services.

Asset transfers.

These examples, and others, will integrate seamlessly with N4ITSM, the primary ITSM solution used by Think Tank’s customers.

"Apposite Technology Partners, the authorised distributor for Docusign in South Africa and Africa, for the past 14 years is proud to onboard a new partner to resell the value of Docusign, the number one e-signature platform globally. Partners are instrumental to us to deliver the expertise of the Docusign platform and add value to their customers in South Africa by the ease of integration into over 450+ different third-party applications or API integration into bespoke solutions” says Chantel Davy, Regional Director for Apposite Technology Partners.

Davy adds that partners play a key role in developing long-lasting relationships with clients, and offering a secure digital signing platform is important as our partners carry skills and knowledge of this feature-rich product.

“We are proud to include Think Tank as a valued partner to our partner-led landscape and look forward to engaging with Think Tank's clients to show them the value of Docusign by reducing hard costs, digitising businesses and increasing productivity with quick turnaround times to sign, manage agreements and securely store the Docusign agreements or transactions. Book a demo with Think Tank and see the power of Docusign in action," says Davy.

Looking ahead

As part of our strategic roadmap, Think Tank Software Solutions is committed to increasing the number of certified e-signature implementation consultants and administrators. This will allow us to further support our growing client base with a deeper level of expertise. Additionally, we are expanding our skillsets to include Docusign Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), positioning us to help clients leverage the full range of Docusign technology. Our goal is to go beyond e-signatures, offering clients comprehensive solutions that maximise the entire Docusign suite.