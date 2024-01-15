Think Tank Software Solutions forges strategic partnership with Precision Bridge to simplify data migration solutions

Redefining industry standards for data migration.

Think Tank Software Solutions, which positions itself as a distinguished Ivanti premier partner software solutions company, is excited to announce a strategic alliance with Precision Bridge, a pioneering data migration solutions company.

About Precision Bridge: Founded on a mission to simplify and expedite the process of moving service management data, Precision Bridge has successfully automated data migration, archiving, replication and synchronisation between service management systems. Boasting a history of over 100 service management projects, Precision Bridge is recognised as a partner-first company, with a commitment to empowering its partners to deliver exceptional results.

Shared objectives: This partnership is founded on a shared commitment to achieving several key objectives:

1. Building differentiated migration services: The collaboration aims to develop unique migration services, harnessing Precision Bridge's cutting-edge data migration automation technology.

2. Creating compelling topics: Together, the companies will generate thought-provoking topics and news, emphasising the critical importance of data and data migration, including the integration of artificial intelligence.

3. Reducing cost and timescales: By leveraging Precision Bridge's expertise, the partnership seeks to significantly decrease costs and timescales for data migration projects. This positions both companies to offer more competitive solutions, reduce project risks and increase project profitability.

4. Winning more migration projects: The combined strengths of Think Tank Software Solutions and Precision Bridge are aimed at enhancing capabilities to win more migration projects, ensuring clients experience seamless transitions.

5. Maturing the IT service management industry: The collaboration is geared towards contributing to the maturity of the IT service management industry by encouraging organisations to take their data with them during migrations. This ensures immediate access to crucial information, such as customer data, services, assets, common issues and resolutions.

Why this partnership matters: As a result of this strategic partnership, Think Tank is poised to provide clients with enhanced services, innovative solutions and cost-effective data migration options. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in redefining industry standards for data migration.

"We are so excited about our strategic partnership with Precision Bridge, a leading expert in data migration solutions. This collaboration marks a substantial stride in our commitment to delivering heightened services, inventive solutions and economical data migration alternatives to our clients. It helps us address two critical requirements we consistently hear from our customers: seamless migration from on-prem to the cloud and efficient data archiving. By aligning with Precision Bridge, our aim is not only to streamline migration projects but also to play a pivotal role in advancing the maturation of the IT service management industry. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of IT solutions," says Greg Strydom, Managing Director at Think Tank Software Solutions.

''We are delighted that Think Tank has joined the Precision Bridge partner programme. Think Tank’s consultants will now be able to take advantage of the Precision Bridge software to accelerate and de-risk their migration, replication and archiving projects. We are confident that this will lead to better results for Think Tank’s customers with rapid delivery of application data to the required locations without the usual risks and delays associated with manual delivery,'' says Mark Herring, CEO at Precision Bridge.