Thirty percent of water is lost before it reaches a tap. Why are utilities still operating in the dark?

Most utilities underutilise digital tools.

Globally, over 30% of treated water never generates revenue, leaking through outdated pipes, lost in billing errors or siphoned off through theft and unauthorised connections (World Bank). In some regions, that figure surpasses 50%. And yet, despite the mounting financial and environmental cost, most utilities don’t know where the losses are happening or how much it’s really costing them.

Why? Because many utilities are still managing 21st-century problems with 20th-century tools:

Manual meter readings

Disconnected billing and supply systems

Paper logs and spreadsheets

According to the International Water Association, most utilities still underutilise digital tools, leaving critical data siloed or inaccessible: the perfect breeding ground for inefficiency and unnoticed revenue loss.

This is not just a leak. It’s a full-blown haemorrhage. And it's bleeding utilities dry.

The real threat isn't water loss. It’s inaction.

Every drop of non-revenue water (NRW) is lost profit, wasted energy and reputational damage waiting to happen. Yet executives are often slow to act, paralysed by fragmented systems, legacy infrastructure and a belief that tackling these issues requires massive capital expenditure.

But that assumption is outdated.

Smart utilities aren’t just fixing leaks, they’re fixing the system.

The IOTDC disruption: from blind spots to breakthroughs

IOTDC’s Revenue Enhancement Solution isn’t a band-aid. It’s a full diagnostic system that plugs into your existing infrastructure and uses AI-powered analytics to turn noise into insight, chaos into clarity.

Here’s how it changes the game:

AI-driven leak detection : Machine learning algorithms analyse flow, pressure and acoustic signals to catch leaks before they escalate.

: Machine learning algorithms analyse flow, pressure and acoustic signals to catch leaks they escalate. Billing accuracy assurance : Real-time data compares actual versus billed consumption to flag errors, fraud and under-billing.

: Real-time data compares actual versus billed consumption to flag errors, fraud and under-billing. Collaborative data integration : Supply, billing and consumption data are unified into one actionable view: enabling proactive decisions, not reactive firefighting.

: Supply, billing and consumption data are unified into one actionable view: enabling proactive decisions, not reactive firefighting. No infrastructure overhaul needed: IOTDC builds on your current systems, eliminating excuses for delay.

The numbers speak for themselves

When utilities embrace AI-powered, data-integrated water management, the results are measurable, fast and transformative. IOTDC clients have already seen outcomes like:

23% reduction in NRW in just three months

in NRW in just three months 88 leaks detected , with a 50% accuracy rate using IOTDC's Leak Detection AI

, with a 50% accuracy rate using IOTDC's Leak Detection AI 48 days per year saved in leak localisation and enhanced workforce monitoring and management – with proven ROI.

Executives who are waiting for budgets to align or infrastructure upgrades to finish are already behind. The most progressive utilities are doing more with what they already have, and they’re winning.

Your utility isn’t just losing water. It’s losing control

The question is no longer: “Can we afford to digitise?” It’s: “Can we afford not to?”

IOTDC gives you a ready-to-deploy path to recover revenue, reduce waste and take back operational control. It's not about fancy dashboards but about transforming invisible losses into measurable gains.

