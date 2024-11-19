Thirty years of SA ICT progress in review at 2024 Eastern Cape ICT Summit

Celebrating 30 years of ICT progress in SA.

The 18th annual ICT Summit conference and exhibition will get under way at the East London ICC this week, celebrating 30 years of ICT progress in South Africa.

The annual event brings together public and private sector stakeholders to discuss business development and topical ICT issues and trends.

Presented by Imbizo Events, this year’s summit will be themed: "30 years of democracy: Reflecting on the current trends and future insights within the ICT sector", with a focus on ICT developments, trends and opportunities in the Eastern Cape.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a key topic at the event roundtable sessions, with discussions on themes such as how AI is shaping the future, democratising AI and end-user computing in the AI-driven environment. Panellists will also discuss issues such as boosting the digital dividend, big data and cyber security, connectivity for public services, e-commerce, nurturing youth and MSMEs, and digital content development.

Among the dignitaries participating in the event will be the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele; Director General of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani; Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane; Director General of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Mbulelo Sogoni; and Mothibi Ramusi, chairperson of ICASA.

Another highlight will be an Unplugged Masterclass for teachers, presented by Tangible Africa. The session, from 2pm-4pm on 20 November, will offer a comprehensive introduction to unplugged coding, with practical methods for integrating coding into the classroom, making it accessible and engaging for learners. For more information, contact: nande@imbizo.events.

The annual ICT Summit will be staged from 19 to 21 November. For more information, go to https://ictsummit.africa/index.html.