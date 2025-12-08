This festive season, don’t leave mining safety to chance

Every festive season, risks quietly accumulate across global mining operations.

As the holiday season approaches, most people wind down. Mines, however, do not have that luxury. Production continues, machinery runs, people work underground, and risk doesn’t take a holiday. In fact, this is the time of year when stretched teams, maintenance backlogs and fatigue often converge to create the ideal conditions for something to go catastrophically wrong.

And the truth is uncomfortable: you may have thousands of Critical Controls across your operation, and right now, you have no real-time way of knowing which of them are actually working.

The problem no one wants to admit

Traditional HIRA and Critical Activity Requirements (CAR) processes define huge lists of Critical Controls: fire suppression systems, sensors, interlocks, fatigue monitoring, environmental readings and more. The intent is sound, but the execution is nearly impossible.

Manual inspections are:

Subjective – dependent on who checks and when.

Infrequent – offering only point-in-time snapshots.

Insufficient – because controls can fail minutes after being verified.

Consider this real incident: a scoop’s fire suppression module was found to be powered off. If a fire had broken out, the system wouldn’t have activated; and lives could have been lost. Worse, no one knew how long it had been offline. That’s not a “near miss”. That’s a disaster that simply didn’t happen yet.

And every festive season, similar risks quietly accumulate across global operations.

Continuous verification matters

Powered by Davra, IOTDC’s Continuous Verification of Critical Controls (CVCC) solution tackles this problem at the root. It brings together the industrial internet of things data you already have (plus new sensor inputs, forms, telemetry, weather data, video analytics and more) and transforms them into automated, always-on control verification.

Instead of relying on manual checks, CVCC continuously ingests data and runs it through user-defined rules. When a control is not in place, not functioning, or behaving outside thresholds, the system raises an alert instantly.

This means:

You’re notified the moment a fire suppression unit loses power.

You know if a driver is exceeding speed limits in poor weather.

You can verify that chlorine gas sensors, fans and interlocks are operating exactly as designed.

You see the health of controls across your entire operation on one platform.

In other words: you finally know what’s actually happening continuously, objectively, and in real-time.

From festive slowdown to festive assurance

While teams rotate shifts and many people take leave, CVCC keeps watching. It doesn’t fatigue. It doesn’t forget. It doesn’t look away.

And when an issue is detected, CVCC pushes it straight into your corporate risk management system; giving risk owners, control owners and leadership a single truth source for decision-making.

A safer start to the New Year starts now

As the sole stockists of the Davra CVCC solution in South Africa, IOTDC offers a way to reduce that risk immediately, scalably and without heavy IT dependence.

Know the moment a Critical Control needs attention.

Before it becomes a problem.

