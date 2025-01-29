Threat Hunters episode two – the power of threat intelligence

In the gripping second episode of Threat Hunters, we investigate the vital role of threat intelligence. In a world where every second counts, access to threat intelligence is not just beneficial, it's essential for speeding up threat hunts and outsmarting malicious actors. Don't miss out on the second instalment of our compelling four-part documentary series, where we will uncover:
- A deep dive into Joint Cybersecurity Advisory Threat Intelligence.
- Defending a real-life state sponsored botnet attack.
- How to apply threat intelligence in practice (from PDF to execution).
- The powerful partnership of AI and human insight.
