Three board members step down from EOH

Andrew Mthembu has resigned as director of EOH and its subsidiaries.

Three directors have simultaneously stepped down from the board of directors of JSE-listed technology services firm EOH.

The company today announced the resignation of Andrew Mthembu as a director of the company and its subsidiaries, as well as from his position as executive chairman and interim CEO.

Mthembu was named acting CEO for a period of six months following the departure of Stephen van Coller in February.

EOH has also announced the resignation of Fatima Newman as an executive director, but she will remain in her capacity as chief executive of EasyHQ, while Bharti Harie has resigned as independent non-executive director.

The company has moved to appoint Jabu Moleketi as non-independent non-executive director and chairman of the board.

EOH explains the changes were implemented after proposals from its shareholders to change the board.

The company has announced the appointment of Marius de la Rey as interim CEO; Veronica Motloutsi as independent non-executive director; Dennis Venter as non-independent non-executive director; and Rhys Summerton as non-independent non-executive director.

De la Rey is currently chief executive officer of EOH’s largest segment, iOCO South Africa. The company notes he has played an integral role in the restructuring of EOH and has been on the EOH executive committee since 2019.

Motloutsi is founder and CEO of SmartDigital, a company specialising in digital transformation. According to the technology services firm, she is an accomplished leader in the ICT sector with over 25 years of experience, operating in South Africa and across the broader African continent.

Venter started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers before embarking on an entrepreneurial journey, which led to him founding Quarry Cats in 1997, a company involved in the supply of construction materials and crushing services to the construction and mining industries and the production of commercial aggregates; which was sold to Group Five in 2007.

Since 2014, EOH notes, Summerton has held the position of founder and investor at Milkwood Capital, a long-term, value-oriented, global investment company, based in Windsor, UK.

Fatima Newman has stepped down as an executive director at EOH.